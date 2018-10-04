Warren Easton celebrated senior night against Belle Chasse on Thursday, and the Eagles' seniors had a big impact on their victory.
Despite missing some of its brightest stars, Easton piled up 402 yards from scrimmage in a 46-14 win to open District 9-4A play.
Easton played without running back Ashaad Clayton, and star quarterback Lance Legendre took a seat after halftime. But the Eagles, coming off a 38-20 nondistrict loss to John Curtis, still cruised.
“After last week, we needed this win for our team,” head coach Jerry Phillips. “We got back to playing our style of football and may have found a nice tailback in the process. Overall, we did what we were supposed to do.”
That nice tailback, as Phillips put it, was Jahmal Sam, who led all rushers with 157 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries.
He finished a dazzling night against the Cardinals by outrunning the defense for a 52-yard touchdown to end the scoring late in the fourth quarter.
“I just made the most of my opportunity,” Sam said. “I wanted to show the coaches that I can play running back. I just gave it my all and I tried to score at least eight touchdowns.”
Belle Chasse (5-1) had an opportunity early, scoring 14 unanswered points in the second quarter. But the Cardinals offense quieted down afterward.
“We have to play better ball all around if we expect to contend with teams in our district,” coach Stephen Meyers said. “We have to play perfect if we want to ride our success.”
Jordan Mariana led the Cardinals with 98 total yards and a touchdown.
Easton's highly explosive offensive output came at a much-needed time considering the Eagles (5-1) fell flat in last week's game.
Legendre powered the Eagles’ offense in the first half, going 6 of 8 for 148 yards and three total touchdowns.
The Eagles waltzed into halftime ahead 40-14 thanks to explosive second quarter that saw their offense produce two touchdowns in under three minutes.
Sam reeled off a 60-yard touchdown to rack up his third score of the second quarter. Legendre hit Jewell Holmes for a 74-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 34-14 with 2:25 remaining in the first half.
Sam had already broke off consecutive touchdown runs of 15 and 19 yards to put Easton ahead 26-0.
The Cardinals made their run following an onside kick late in the second quarter, which was preceded by a 1-yard touchdown run by Mariana. Twillie Lovett helped the Cardinals cash in on the extra possession by racing for a 17-yard touchdown. The score cut the lead to 26-14 with 3:38 left before halftime.
The Eagles opened the game scoring at will, starting with a seven-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a 3-yard scoring run by Legendre. On the ensuing possession, Legendre hit Kiaeem Green for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.