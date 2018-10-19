Early and often.
That was the way St. Augustine wanted to handle things Friday night against Thibodaux after the Purple Knights failed to get in gear in last week's loss to John Curtis Christian.
They did not disappoint.
St. Augustine rolled up 408 yards from scrimmage to clobber Thibodaux 33-0 in nondistrict play at Tad Gormley Stadium.
The Purple Knights (5-3) scored on their first three possessions, setting the tone for the entire game.
Broderick Martin was all but unstoppable, racking up 157 yards and two touchdowns on just eight touches.
“I knew I needed to make plays when I got the opportunity,” Martin said. “Every time I touched the ball I wanted to make it count for my team. I just made the best of what was given to me.”
Defensively, the Purple Knights weren't too shabby, either, holding Thibodaux to just 60 yards from scrimmage. The effort helped propel the St. Aug offense into great field position, and the Purple Knights responded, scoring quickly and committing no turnovers.
Thibodaux (3-4) had lost three of its past four games going into this break from district play and hoped to rebound.
But the Tigers weren't able to execute well enough, coach Chris Dugas said.
“We didn’t finish like we needed to, and it ended in a loss," he said. "I wanted to see my kids fight, and hopefully we will learn from this."
Tigers quarterback Tyren Young, facing pressure for much of the night, completed 4 of 13 passes for 93 yards and an interception.
St. Aug's Trevon Woodson, on the other side, put on a show with his top two targets, Martin and Khi Mathieu. The three players accounted for 262 of the Purple Knights' yards and caused problems for the opposing secondary.
Josh White also contributed five catches for 61 yards.
Mathieu outjumped a Thibodaux defender in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown to end the scoring at 33-0. He finished with two catches for 86 yards and one score.
Mathieu found himself on the receiving end of a 69-yard touchdown from Woodson to end the first half, which put the Knights ahead 26-0.
“We needed to make a statement after last week and I think we did that,” coach Nathaniel Jones said. “Our guys are really talented, and we needed to show that. Guys like Broderick Martin and company are some of the best talent in the state. Tonight, I think we showed just how talented we are.”
Martin got the scoring started early, weaving his way through the defense for an 8-yard touchdown.
Justin Doyle rumbled in from 12 yards out to stretch the lead to 13-0.
Martin streaked behind the Tigers’ defense to record a 73-yard touchdown pass from Woodson to balloon the lead to 20-0.