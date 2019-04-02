Destrehan isn’t normally a big-inning team.
But it was Tuesday afternoon, scoring six runs in the second inning and riding it to a 7-4 victory at East St. John that kept it undefeated in District 7-5A play.
“That’s usually not our game,” Destrehan coach Christopher Mire said. “We usually open a game a little at a time and bleed it out, but the opportunity presented itself and our guys found some open holes. We’ll take it.”
Destrehan (16-8, 7-0) scored the six runs on seven hits, all but one of which was a single, against East St. John starter Herman Farlough.
Dustin Weber, Brock Mire and Ahman Morris had consecutive RBI-singles, Avery Schexnaydre followed with a two-run single and T.J. Thomas added an RBI-double.
East St. John had opportunities to make plays on Nathan Rhodes’ bunt single to lead off the inning and on Thomas’ double.
“(Farlough) threw a really good game,” East St. John coach Wendell Henderson. “We’ve got to make plays behind him.”
Schexnaydre’s two-run hit helped his own cause as he improved to 1-1 in just his second start of the season. He also has two saves as he works his way back from a broken non-throwing hard suffered earlier in the season.
Ty Boyne allowed one run in two innings in relief of Schexnaydre to get his second save.
“We knew it was going to be a seven-inning slugfest,” Mire said. “I think we left a lot of opportunities out there.”
Farlough followed the rough second inning with three consecutive scoreless innings before allowing three walks and Thomas’ sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Marcus Jackson relieved Farlough to start the seventh and loaded the bases with none out, but got the next three batters in order without allowing a run.
Destrehan visits East Ascension in a nondistrict game Wednesday before hosting East St. John (12-10, 5-2).
East St. John took a 2-0 lead in the first when Kevin Breaux singled with two out and Lonnie Ellis III followed with a home run.
“I fell behind (on Ellis),” Schexnaydre said. “After that I just told myself to throw strikes and keep getting ahead in the count.”
East St. John added an unearned run off Schexnaydre in the fourth, but lost an opportunity to do more when it had a runner picked off.
It loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but couldn’t score.
“A second inning with six runs got us again,” Henderson said. “The same thing happened at Hahnville (in an 8-3 loss last Thursday). We had our chances. But we’ll be back. We play hard. That’s what we do.”