Less than two weeks ago Lance LeGendre didn’t even have an offer from Maryland. The Warren Easton quarterback hadn’t been to the campus. Heck, newly-minted head coach Michael Locksley didn’t even have his full coaching staff finalized.
But LeGendre gave the Terrapins his final official recruiting visit after picking up an offer from Maryland Jan. 26, and the program’s impression stuck with him. Enough to want to spend the next four years in College Park.
On Wednesday morning during the school’s national signing day ceremony, the state’s highest-ranked senior quarterback signed his letter of intent and announced his plans to attend the University of Maryland over Florida State University, which he had said previously were his final two schools.
Can't see video below? Click here.
In Maryland, LeGendre enters what Terrapin fans hope to be a return to national headlines for the right reasons after the program was surrounded in turmoil with the school’s failure to protect one of its own football players after former Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke during a football workout last May.
The quarterback depth chart has a curious future while adding LeGendre into the mix as the crew has been plagued with injuries over the last two seasons. Redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome and redshirt sophomore Kasim Hill have separately been tagged as the team’s starter to begin the season the last two falls, and both have had their own injury woes that have prevented them from playing full seasons. Redshirt junior Max Bortenschlager also started eight games in injury relief in 2017.
In LeGendre, Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery get a quarterback with a serious weapon in his legs but one unafraid to stand in the pocket and survey the field. The Warren Easton starter helped carry his squad to the Class 4A state title game this year and accounted for all three of the Eagles’ scores and more than 200 rushing yards in a 28-20 loss to Edna Karr.
The state’s 14th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite and the ninth-best dual-threat option in the nation, finished with 115 completions for 1,707 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior to go with 577 rushing yards and seven more scores.
Last offseason, LeGendre verbally committed to Kansas but decommitted on Aug. 1. He owned offers from six SEC schools including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M, as well as Oklahoma State, Miami, Virginia and Oregon State, among others.