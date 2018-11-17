SULPHUR — There is seldom a perfect day at the LHSAA swim meet. The possibility for poor starts and slower than anticipated times always exists.
By winning three of four team titles and claiming all four Swimmer of the Meet honors, a contingent of New Orleans area schools came close.
Jesuit of Division I and Division II Holy Cross won boys titles, while St. Scholastica won its eighth straight girls title in Division II.
“Our seniors really set the tone for us all year and again at this meet,” St. Scholastica coach Chris Prator said. “When we got the psyche sheet, we talked about lowering our times and placing as high as we could. They got it done.”
The final day of the four-day meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center started with Division I competition. Jesuit battled Catholic High most of the way but ultimately won six events including all three relays to finish with 448 points and ahead of Catholic (405).
“Winning the team title was the most important thing for us,” Jesuit’s Davis Edwards said while watching his team dive in to celebrate. “We went through a few years where (Catholic) got the best of us. There is no better feeling than watching this.”
Holy Cross had the feel-good story. The Tigers won seven of 11 events to claim their first LHSAA swim title since 2010. HCHS scored 423 points to outdistance Ruston with 274. SSA’s tally was similar. The Doves had an equally impressive 429½ points in their Division II win.
“We knew we could compete for every single race they won,” Holy Cross coach Dale Turner said. “The incredible thing was the amount of time they cut in their races. We had an eight-year drought so this is nice.”
Mandeville scored 235 points to finish as the Division I girls runner-up behind St. Joseph’s Academy, which also won its eighth title in a row.
The race of the day came in the Division I 500-yard freestyle with two competitors breaking the previous record. Boys Swimmer of the Meet Michael Bonson of Northshore trimmed nearly 12 seconds off his time and won with an automatic All-American time of 4:28.18 that also is a record for all LHSAA divisions. Catholic's Mason Catholic's Mason Nyboer swam a 4:31.93. Bonson also won the 200 freestyle.
“I really had no idea how fast I was going,” Bonson said. “But I did feel a burst of energy during the last 100 yards, so I went as hard as I could.”
Lane Coleman of Holy Cross set a Division II record for the second straight day in the 100 butterfly, winning that race in 50.67 seconds. He also won the 100 freestyle. He was voted the Boys Swimmer of the Meet for Division II.
Coleman was not the only record-setter in Division II. Girls Swimmer of the Meet Gabriella O’Neil also was a double winner, taking firsts in the 200 and 500 freestyles. She set a Division II record by winning her 500 race in 5:08.27.
“I wanted to go for that record,” O’Neil said. “And I’m very proud of our team and what we did.”