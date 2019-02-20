The backbone of one of the great Louisiana high school sports dynasties is stepping away after securing yet another state title less than two weeks ago.
Robert Dauterive resigned as Brother Martin wrestling coach, effective at the end of this school year. The 1984 Crusaders graduate led the program to 10 state titles during two stints as head of the program. The former head coach returned to the program in February 2010 after stepping away in 2001 following three consecutive state championships from 1999-2001.
The school confirmed the news but would not elaborate on the former coach’s reason for resigning. Attempts to get ahold of Dauterive on Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.
“As a school policy, we do not comment on personnel,” the school said in the statement. “We wish Robbie Dauterive the best of luck in his future endeavors. Our search has begun for our next wrestling coach to lead our young men at Brother Martin High School and the Crusader Wrestling program.”
Dauterive’s squad is coming off their latest Division I state title haul where they sent nine wrestlers to the championship round of the LHSAA Division I state tournament in Bossier City on Feb. 9. Six Crusaders took home individual crowns to boost Brother Martin to its seventh title in eight years.