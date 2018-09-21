With two minutes remaining and the sun going down, Country Day turned the lights on at its stadium for the first time.
The Cajuns didn't really need them though.
There wasn't going to be any overtime to prolong this game any further.
Nope, not after Cajuns coach Joe Chango had just moments earlier made the gutsy call to go for a 2-point conversion and end three years of frustration against St. Charles Catholic.
Ross Talbot plunged in for what proved to be the game-winning conversion as the Cajuns rallied for yet another thrilling victory, this one a 11-10 thriller over its nemesis.
"Coach believed in us, and we believed in him," said Talbot.
The two-point conversion capped off a comeback by Country Day (4-0), playing for the first time as the No. 1 ranked team in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School Super 10.
Just like in their season-opening win against Amite, which was ranked No. 1 in the LSWA Class 2A rankings at the time, the Cajuns hung around and found a way to win.
"We never stop fighting," said junior quarterback Justin Ibieta. "Even if we're down, we fight all four quarters. That's what gets preached to us every day."
Ibieta led the way, saving his best for the final quarter, when he threw for 158 of his 293 yards.
His biggest play came on Country Day's final drive. The Cajuns, trailing 10-3 took over at their 19-yard line. On first down, Ibieta scrambled then found a wide open C.D. St. Hilaire who reeled in a pass and raced to the 9-yard line for a 72-yard gain. Ibieta scored two plays later from 7 yards out to cut the Cajuns' deficit to 10-9, giving Chango a decision to make.
"We kind of always play on the edge like that," Chango said. "I didn't want to go to overtime. I figured we had a chance to win it now so, let's go for two and win it now."
And that they did, beating a team that had been a thorn in their side the past three seasons.
St. Charles (2-2), ranked No. 5 in the Super 10, defeated Country Day by a combined score of 85-13 the past three seasons. Country Day had never scored more than seven points against the Comets. They barely eclipsed that Friday, but they didn't need to thanks to a defense that kept St. Charles scoreless in the second half.
"They outplayed us," St. Charles coach Frank Monica said. "We did a bunch of mistakes in the red zone, and we are not a smart football team. We have all of the symptoms of a losing team. We thought we were prepared. We thought we had a decent week of practice. But we couldn't do anything right."
St. Charles built a 10-0 lead. Justin Dumas connected with Taylor Miller for an 11-yard touchdown on the Comets' opening drive. They had a chance to pad the lead late in the half when they drove to the Cajuns' 3. But Country Day's Dylan Simmons pounced on a bad snap to keep it a one-score game headed into halftime.
It was one of two crucial fumbles for the Comets. They had another one in the final seconds after getting inside the Country Day 40-yard line that sealed the Cajuns' victory.
"The defense played their butts off," Chango said. "When we need them to, they do. And that's what they did today."
Country Day safety Christian Becnel had a key pass break-up on fourth down before his team's game-winning drive. Becnel (six receptions, 88 yards) also had a spectacular 1-handed grab on offense to help set up a field goal by Andrew Lopez.
Dumas completed 9 of 18 passes for 137.
Ibieta completed 20 of 25 passes for 293 yards. St. Hilaire caught five passes for 107 yards, and Tyler Williams caught five passes for 61 yards for the Cajuns, who will play their first home night game next Friday against Tallulah's Madison High.
"This win is about our program getting to a certain point," said Chango, a former offensive line coach at St. Charles. "That's one of the top programs in the state year in and year out. For us to keep it close for four quarters and win is an awesome accomplishment for our kids, our program."