From the very start, Northshore High School didn’t want to leave any doubt.
Jordan Grigsby scored two minutes into the game and the Panthers dominated the first half, scoring four goals on their way to a 6-1 victory over No. 9 Mount Carmel on Wednesday night in the regional round of the Division I state playoffs in Slidell.
With the win, the Panthers (16-4-2) advance to the state quarterfinals to take on top-seeded C.E. Byrd, which defeated Fontainebleau 1-0 earlier in the day. The Panthers will have to travel to Shreveport.
In the second minute, after a S.J. Mull corner kick bounced around the front of the box, Grigsby calmly deposited the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0 Panthers.
In the 22nd minute, senior captain Britney Bertram converted a 20-yard free kick to extend the advantage to 2-0 for the Panthers.
Brooke Cutura helped put the game out of reach in the 32nd minute when she knocked in a shot and a minute later Bertram converted a breakaway to make it 4-0 Panthers, her second goal of the match.
The four first-half goals were the most goals Mount Carmel has given up since Jan. 14, 2017, in a 4-0 loss to St. Thomas More.
The Cubs broke through on the scoreboard in the 48th minute on a goal by sophomore Amelie Hebert. Bertram and Cutura each added late goal in the second half, giving them a combined five for the game.
“When we score early, it is actually kind of scary because a team as capable as Mount Carmel can come back and quickly tie it up,” Bertram said.
.@NHSGirl_Soccer @britneybertram and @BrookeCutura talk after a big 6-1 win. pic.twitter.com/jIWHzHmc8G— David Folse II (@davidfolse) February 7, 2019
Cutura echoed her Bertram's sentiments.
“We knew we couldn’t slack off,” she said. “We had to keep on pushing and pile it on. We didn’t stop. We knew we couldn’t give Mount Carmel any space and keep the pressure on and keep shooting and shooting and shooting.”
Mount Carmel finished its season 13-4-11.
The match was a rematch of a 2018 state quarterfinal showdown in which Northshore upset two-time defending state champion Mount Carmel 4-3.
“Now it’s on to Byrd,” Bertram said. “This team is playing with a tremendous amount of confidence right now and we like our chances heading up to north Louisiana to take on a quality Byrd team.”