BY LES EAST
Special to The Advocate
Archbishop Chapelle rolled through its predistrict schedule and kept the momentum going in its district opener Tuesday night.
The Chipmunks began District 8-I play with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of rival Dominican at Chapelle to improve to 26-5 overall.
Dominican fell to 16-11 and 0-2.
“Everything builds up to district play,” said Sydne Lally, who led the Chipmunks with 13 kills. “They’re a rival and we always have good games.”
Dominican received a blow right before the match began when one of its top players, Kate Baker, injured an ankle in warmups and couldn’t play.
“We had to make a couple of changes at the beginning,” Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier said. “I think it took us a while to make the adjustment.”
Dominican got off to a fast start, scoring five consecutive points to take a 6-2 lead early in the first set, but things changed quickly.
Chapelle responded by scoring four consecutive points and 10 of the next 11 to grab a 12-7 edge.
After a kill by Dominican’s Zoe Smith, the Chipmunks scored eight straight points and 13 of the final 14 to win the set going away. Lally had one kill as did teammates Megan Scuderi, who had a match-high 25 digs, and Hailey Melerine to finish the set.
Chapelle scored the first two points and opened a seven-point lead in the second set. A kill by Smith got Dominican within 19-13, but the Chipmunks scored the final six points, half of which came on kills by Brenna Macaluso, who added a match-high five blocks.
Dominican had its best start in the third set, scoring the first two points and opening a 12-7 lead as Elizabeth Hardouin had two of her team-high six kills.
“I thought we started slowly in all three games,” Chapelle coach Anne Marie Stelley said. “We got into a little hole in the third game because of some unforced errors. We needed to get together and regroup and then we relaxed.”
Dominican was leading 16-10 when it skipped a server, forfeiting the serve and a point.
“We could have played the third game better,” Lally said. “We came out slow and dug a big hole, but we managed to push through.”
Chapelle took advantage of the opportunity by scoring the next six points, two of which came on kills by Macaluso. The Chipmunks took the lead for good at 17-16 and Dominican got within a point three more times.
Macaluso finished the match with consecutive kills that completed a 3-0 run by the Chipmunks.
“If we had played all three games the way we played the third,” Chatellier said, “we might still be playing.”
They’ll play again next Tuesday at Dominican.