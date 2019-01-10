With goals coming early, Lakeshore and East Jefferson battled to a 1-1 tie as neither managed to make it past the others outstanding defense Thursday night in Metairie.
Lakeshore scored first before East Jefferson (9-2-3) tied the match. Most of the game seemed to favor the Warriors, however, as they spent the majority of their time in front of Lakeshore’s goalkeeper. Because of the Titans' tough defense, the Warriors couldn’t get convert the opportunities into goals.
“After they scored, it took us a little while to wake up,” East Jefferson head coach Jon Rednour said. “As most people could see, if you watched the first half we kind of got into a rhythm and scored. We had other chances to score too, but we just didn’t capitalize on them.
"The second half I felt was a little more even with both teams battling each other. Credit to Lakeshore. They came out and had a great game plan, and they executed it. We’ll take the tie ,but we have to get out of this tie rhythm. We keep tying all these teams, but we have to start finding ways to win.”
In the first half, the Titans (14-3-2) didn't get many other scoring opportunities after their goal.
“East Jefferson is a quality team,” Titans coach Chris Penton said. “That’s the reason we scheduled the game was so we could come over here and play in a different environment. East Jefferson responded well after the goal and started to put us under a little bit of pressure but that’s part of the maturity process for the season.
"We’ve got to learn how to adjust a little bit better after we get that first goal. All in all, I was really happy with the performance, especially in the second half. We had them pinned in pretty well aside from a few chances. We had our opportunities to take it, but hats off to East Jefferson for the way they responded also after going down a goal.”
Lakeshore got on the board first after Jacob Bernard scored a short kick in the third minute to initially give Lakeshore the lead.
East Jefferson got its goal from Jefry Noriega in the 18th minute.