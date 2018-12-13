With less than three minutes left in the first half Thursday, the St. Mary Academy’s basketball team found itself in a serious predicament, trailing West Jefferson by 20 points.
Two key players were out with illnesses and the Class 2A Cougars were playing against 5A West Jefferson with only six healthy players and one guard.
But that guard, Tomyree Thompson, helped carry her teammates back to within three points before losing to the Buccaneers 54-47 at St. Mary’s.
Thompson, an Advocate All-Metro selection last season as a freshman who led St. Mary’s to the state championship game, led all scorers with 27points.
West Jefferson (12-4) used a press to force early turnovers and jumped out to a 14-0 lead in less than three minutes and then led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, but a string of points off pressure-forced turnovers and steals moved the Buccaneers to what seemed to be a comfortable 33-13 lead.
Thompson then sparked a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to 33-22 at halftime.
“We were able to use our pressure to get out to a good start,” West Jeff coach Patrick Smith said. “But when we went to our bench we didn’t have the same energy and they came back at us.
“That’s what good teams do.”
The Cougars began the third period with a 6-0 run and suddenly it was a 33-28 game.
During a second-period timeout, St. Mary’s coach Keith Haywood reminded his team “that we could play better.”
“We were not playing hard enough,” he said. “We were not playing smart enough against the press.”
Mi’Shell Gaspar and Coreion Winters combined for 15 of the Buccaneers’ next 16 points and West Jeff led 49-39 before the Cougars rallied again, trailing o49-44 headed into the fourth quarter.
Gaspar scored 11 of her 25 points in the third quarter.
A free throw by Thompson closed the gap to three at 49-46 with 6:30 remaining.
“Tomyree is good, but not even close to touching her talent level yet,” Haywood said of his 5-foot-9 sophomore. “She’s still young and she’s still got a lot of growing to do as a player.”
West Jeff eventually built a 54-47 lead and then burned most of the final 4:30 off the clock with a spread offense against the tired Cougars.
“We were sloppy a couple of times,” Smith said. “But they came back at us twice and we were to do exactly what we need to do.”