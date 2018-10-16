How long has it been since the Slidell High Tigers have beaten the St. Paul’s Wolves on the football field? By kickoff Friday night, try 5,124 days.
In a battle between the two remaining unbeaten squads in District 6-5A, Slidell (5-2, 4-0) will be looking for its first victory over St. Paul’s (4-3, 4-0) since the 2004 season Friday night at what is expected to be a packed L.V. McGnity Sr. Stadium.
Featuring two of the most prolific offensive attacks in the greater New Orleans area, the game has all the makings of being a shootout. Led by senior quarterback Jack Mashburn, the Wolves are averaging 34.7 points per contest, including a 72-point outburst last week against Ponchatoula. Slidell is averaging 36 points a game.
“It’s going to be a big game and something we are looking forward to,” Mashburn said. “I’m confident that our coaching staff is going to give us the best game plan possible. It is going to be our job to go out there and execute it.”
One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the greater New Orleans area, Mashburn has thrown for 1,284 yards and completed 111 of 196 passes for six touchdowns while rushing for 661 yards on 112 carries for 15 touchdowns.
Facing a tough nondistrict schedule that saw them lose three games to open the 2018 campaign, Mashburn believes those games against Edna Karr, Jesuit and Christian Brothers out of Tennessee played a big part in the success St. Paul’s has had in league play.
“(St. Paul’s coach) Ken Sears scheduled us a tough pre-district slate on purpose,” Mashburn said. “We played some incredible teams, and it gets us up to playing a very high level of competition. This team is playing very good football right now.
“Slidell is a very good football team that does a lot of things well. I know our entire team is excited to go up against them in what should be an exciting contest.”
Meanwhile, Larry Favre’s squad is coming off a 41-31 homecoming victory over Mandeville last week in which his senior quarterback Jacob Guidry completed 12 of 16 passes for 251 yards and a pair of scores.
In his ever-continuing drive to build a program at Slidell, Favre said the Tigers lack of past success against the Wolves is not something he is harping on.
“What happened in years previous has no bearing on this team or this year,” Favre said. “You just can’t look at it that way. This season is the only time this coaching staff and these players will be together. That is how we choose to look at it. You have to take each season and live in the present. Get better every day in the present.
“Make no mistake though; it’s exciting to play in a meaningful district game in late October. It’s been a long time since Slidell High has done that. We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete. Yes, this is going to be a battle between two very good offenses, but people need to also realize that it is two very good defenses that are going to be on that field Friday night. Defense is what wins this time of the year.”
The difference in the game could be the home crowd in Slidell, something Favre said he hopes will happen on Friday night.
“Our entire community and alumni should be excited about what is taking place here, and I hope we have a packed house on Friday night,” Favre said. “We need a big, loud and boisterous crowd. It would be great to have a big crowd backing us.”