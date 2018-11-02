To wrap up the regular season, a pair of Catholic League rivals holding identical records met Friday night for the right to host a playoff game, and to boost their seeding in Division I.
In a defensive struggle at Tad Gormley Stadium, Brother Martin piled up seven sacks and used a 41-yard touchdown pass to beat Jesuit 16-8.
The Crusaders (6-4) overcame several obstacles this season to earn home-field advantage in the first round of the select playoffs. They lost their senior quarterback, Drew Martin, to a season-ending leg injury in a 7-3 loss to Holy Cross on Oct. 12.
Brother Martin needed someone to step up. Garrett Mmahat did just that.
After making his first appearance in the second half of last week’s win against Shaw, Mmahat made his first career start Friday night against Jesuit, and he made enough plays to lead his team to a big win.
“To play and beat Jesuit, it feels amazing," he said. "I have a lot of friends on that team. It’s awesome.”
Mmahat completed 10 of 16 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to LJ Gilyot on Brother Martin’s homecoming night.
“I really couldn’t have done it without my O-line, the receivers making receptions and the defense getting stops for us to put us in good positions," Mmahat said. "We just did it together as a team."
The Crusaders held Jesuit (5-5) scoreless through three quarters but fought to the very end, making a charge late in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Robert McMahon connected with Luke Laforge for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 2:34 remaining, and a successful 2-point conversion cut the Blue Jays' deficit in half. But they couldn't recover the onside kick, and Brother Martin ran out of time.
Defensively, the Crusaders played their best game of the season. Senior defensive end Noah Labbe led the way with two sacks and crucial fumble recovery.
“It feels great to prove everybody wrong,” Labbe admitted. “No one gave us a shot to win this game at all.”
Crusaders coach Mark Bonis — himself a former Jesuit football player — said he couldn’t have been prouder of his team.
“We knew we had a tough contest with Jesuit," he said. "They’re a very good football team. We played a hard schedule early, so we could improve at the best rate possible. You know when you play these types of games you have to be battle-tested. Our guys were battle-tested, came out and played Brother Martin football. They embodied what it means to be a Brother Martin football team.”
The Blue Jays will indeed be in the Division I playoffs, which begin next week — but coach Mark Songy conceded his team will have to play better.
“We got outplayed (Friday)," he said. "They just did a better job than we did.”