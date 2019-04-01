Riverside Academy’s softball team scored seven times with two outs in the first inning and coasted to an 18-4 win over District 11-2A rival Country Day on Monday at the Carrollton Riverside Complex.
The victory for the Rebels will likely help them at least maintain their fourth-place ranking in Division III of the LHSAA’s unofficial playoff power rankings. Country Day (8-6, 1-2) was ranked seventh among 17 Division III schools.
With two outs and two runners on in the first, Riverside (13-7, 2-0) strung together five hits and a walk to score the seven runs. Alonah Felton and Chloe Simon, the eighth and ninth batters in the lineup, both hit run-scoring doubles in the inning.
“That’s what you are looking for with two outs,” Riverside coach Tamra Regalo said. “We’re good all the way through the order. They all believe, one through nine, that they can hit.”
Leadoff hitter Lexi Johnson had two singles in the first inning, scoring the inning’s first run and driving in the seventh. She also smashed a three-run home run in the third.
“Lexi has been with me since the seventh grade,” Regalo said. “She has really stood out for us as far as going out there and making a presence.”
Johnson, a junior who plays second base, said she felt comfortable at the plate.
“I felt good today,” she said. “But I know I’ve got my teammates behind my back, even if I don’t have a good day. I know they’ll hit.”
Eighth-grader Emily Vicknair pitched there scoreless innings before being removed with a 12-0 lead. Vicknair allowed only two hits.
“We had an eighth-grader out there on the mound and she did a really great job of throwing strikes early in the game,” Regalo said. “We start an eighth-grade shortstop and ninth-grade catcher, so we’re young in a lot of key positions.”
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.