Brandon Comardelle rushed for 209 yards on 14 carries and had two touchdowns as the Hahnville Tigers defeated the Pearl River Rebels 33-7 in a nondistrict game at homecoming at Hahnville.
The Tigers (2-4) rushed for 360 yards and had 406 yards of total offense.
The Rebels (5-1) suffered their first loss. Pearl River came into the game third in the Metro Area averaging 42.8 points per game.
“I’m proud of the way our kids played,” Pearl River coach Joe Harris said. “They came to play. They played this game just the way they practice. Our defense got tired late with our offense having too many three and outs.”
The Tigers led 14-0 at the half.
Hahnville put the game away with three second-half touchdowns.
“We tell our kids it’s not who we play, it’s about ourselves,” Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio said. “With all the distractions, our kids have been very resilient. Pearl River played very physical, more physical than I expected. I wish we played that physical.”
The Tigers opened the scoring on a 4-play, 57-yard drive. Comardelle scored on a 19-yard touchdown run. Ethan Chacon added the extra point to give Hahnville a 7-0 lead with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. The drive was started after the Tigers' Syre Lewis blocked a Rebels 47-yard field-goal attempt.
Hahnville increased their lead to 14-0 when Dominique Curley scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left in the first half.
The Rebels took the ensuing kickoff and drove down to the Tigers' 16-yard line, but were tackled inbounds with no timeouts left and the clock ran out.
Pearl River had 93 yards rushing and 14 yards passing for 107 total in the first half. Corey Warren Jr. had 15 carries for 63 yards.
Hahnville rushed for 189 yards and had 18 passing for 207 total in the first half. Comardelle had seven carries for 89 yards.
“Pearl River knocked us in the teeth early,” Saltaformaggio said. “Brandon really carried the load tonight.”
Hahnville extended the lead to 21-0 when Comardelle scored on a 17-yard touchdown scamper on the opening drive of the second half.
At that point, the Tigers had run 24 offensive plays and had 17 first downs.
Curley scored his second touchdown of the game from four yards out. Jack Meyers scored the final touchdown of the game for Hahnville on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Curley had 69 yards rushing and Jha’Quan Jackson added 51 yards.
The Rebels avoided the shutout when Warren scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left in the game.
Warren finished the game with 143 yards rushing on 31 carries. Pearl River had 218 yards rushing and 232 total yards.
“Corey is a tough guy,” Harris said. “He wants the ball. He works hard to hang onto the ball and never fumbles.”
Justin Dean completed 1 of 8 passes for 14 yards and had no time to throw the ball.