Bonnabel’s 57-53 win over West Jefferson on Tuesday night wasn’t an easy one.
Bruins coach Glenn Dyer said that West Jeff came out with a good game plan to disrupt Bonnabel's offense a second time around after they beat the Bucs 76-47 a few weeks ago.
“It was rough. Whenever you play somebody a second time, and the first time we played them, we just annihilated them, but they did a great job,” Dyer said. “Their coach set them up defensively. They shut our two leading scorers down pretty good.”
After West Jeff tied the game 41-41 at the end of the third quarter, they were riding all the momentum, but Bonnabel didn’t lie down.
“I told the team that we had to stay together and play as a team and we’re going to win this thing. We just have to fight,” said Bonnabel guard Rodney Munson Jr., who finished with 13 points, four rebounds and five steals.
“It was a really hard game, so we had to suck it up on the defensive end,” said Munson Jr. “Our shots weren’t falling, and we had to get it to our big men, because they had the mismatch.”
The Bruins turned to big man Tyron Williams, who stepped up in a big way with 17 points, two assists, nine rebounds and two steals.
“It felt good tonight. I was feeling good yesterday at practice, so I had to come out and play good in the game,” Williams said.
Dyer said the key to Williams' big night was his ability to score inside and out.
“Tonight, he knocked down the outside shot," Dyer said. "He’s a 6-6 kid. He’s a big, long, rangy kid. He doesn’t look like he’s strong, but he does a great job in the paint. He can handle, he can pass it and do a bunch of stuff.”
Another factor in the Bruins’ win was out-rebounding the Bucs 33-15.
“That was the key — stopping them, giving them one possession," Dyer said. "We got in front of them a little bit and stopped some drives occasionally. Quite a few times we didn’t. They did a good job going to the rack and they missed a few free throws there late in the game that gave us a little bit of a break too.”
Williams was key to the effort on the boards.
“Some games we were lacking on rebounds, but this game we had to step up big,” Williams said. “Last time we played them, they outrebounded us, so we had to come out strong this game and get rebounds.”
West Jeff seniors Warren Jones and Dajour Lloyd helped lead the Bucs’ upset bid, finishing with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
“That’s one thing about this team. I’ve been with them for three years now. They always have the fight in them. I’m proud of them,” coach Kevin Hunt said. "What I instilled in them was that we wanted to win the whole thing, so we’re disappointed. But give us a couple weeks, and looking at it, we had a great season.”
No. 4 Bonnabel advances to the LHSAA quarterfinals to face No. 5 Ponchatoula on Friday night at home, something that excites Williams.
“Last year we lost, so this year we have to come in and take it," he said. "We’re going into Friday with a lot of energy from this game. Hopefully we come out the next game with the same amount of energy, but a little more tempo."