Country Day coach Joe Chango felt his football team “fired on all cylinders” during Friday’s 48-7 non-district win over Ben Franklin, but he knows an annoying speed bump lies ahead.
The Cajuns (8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the Advocate’s Small School Super 10 and are No. 5 ranked in Class 2A in the LSWA poll.
With quarterback Justin Ibieta completing eight of his first nine passes, including two touchdowns, the Cajuns led 27-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-0 by halftime. Running back Nicky Corchiani scored three touchdowns rushing in the first half and joined Ibieta and most of the Country Day starters on the bench before halftime.
“Our goal was to come out and execute and we did that,” Chango said. “We understood (Franklin) has five wins and they are a tough team that does a good job, but we didn’t know what to expect. We wanted to come out and fire on all cylinders, and I think we did that.”
After moving up from Class 1A to 2A for the 2015 season, the Cajuns have emerged as the front-runner in District 9-2A this season. But Country Day plays Riverside next Friday, a team it has not beaten.
“I’m excited (about next week),” said Chango. “It’s a big district game for us, and Riverside is a team we haven’t be able to beat in the three years we’ve been in the the district, so we’re excited for the opportunity to go out and compete with them once again.”
Ibieta passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns in limited action.
Corchiani had six carries and gained 102 yards, including touchdowns runs of 5, 13 and 60 yards. Junior Dude Riley scored on a 37-yard run, and compiled 97 yards on eight carries.
Receiver Christian Becnel caught touchdown passes of 5 and 54 yards from Ibieta.
Franklin (5-3) was able to control the ball for a good part of the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run by quarterback Patrick Daly. Tailback Jordan Tate carried 21 times for 51 yards.
Last week, the Cajuns were able to defeat district opponent Fisher 41-0.
“We’ve been able to do play our younger players the last two weeks, and that’s important for our to keep them having fun and staying interested,” Chango said.
“Any time you get a chance to do that it’s great for your program and it’s great for those young kids. They get beat up by the varsity all week.”
Chango said the Cajuns will be without tight end Ross Talbot for the remainder of the season. Talbot broke his ankle against Newman two weeks ago and had surgery.
“He played the entire second half with a broken ankle,” Chango said.