Warren Easton may want to schedule more homecoming games in a season if they all turn out the way their matchup did against Helen Cox on Saturday afternoon.
Lance Legendre threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Ashaad Clayton ran for 151 yards and one touchdown and the Eagles of Warren Easton dominated the Helen Cox Cougars 48-8 to win their annual homecoming match at Pan American Stadium.
The Eagles (6-1, 3-0) had a complete game as their defense contributed two turnovers while holding Cox to zero yards rushing. Easton added a safety and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Nile Vincent in the second quarter.
“We put a full game together man,” Eagles coach Jerry Phillips said. “Offense, defense and special teams everything was great. It was a really good game. I told the kids last week that the second half of the McMain game was probably the best football we’ve played all year. We just need to keep that up and continue that. We did good today against a very good Helen Cox team.”
The Cougars (5-3, 1-1) had trouble even advancing the ball past midfield. They converted several third-and-longs on the passing of Jordan George and his 158 yards passing. George also had a 20-yard scoring pass to Charles Hawkins. It wasn’t enough, however to overcome two turnovers and 11 penalties. had little to say after the game.
“We just need to go back to the drawing board,” Cox coach Skip Lamothe said. “This is not our year.”
After forcing Cox into a three-and-out, Legendre and company made quick work, moving 50 yards in 3 plays, most of those yards coming off of Legendre’s 40-yard touchdown run that got the scoring started and put the Eagles up 6-0.
Legendre and Clayton did the heavy lifting for the Eagles on their next possession as Clayton picked up 26 yards rushing on three attempts while Legendre sealed the deal with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kiaeem Green.
After George was brought down in the end zone for a safety, Easton took over again and Legendre got the job done again with a 42 yard scoring strike to Alred Luke to stretch the lead to 20-0. Vincent’s fumble recovery touchdown gave the Eagles a 28-0 halftime lead after Legendre’s pass to Clayton for a two-point conversion.
Easton nearly scored on its first possession of the second half after an 80-yard scoring pass form Legendre to Jewell Holmes but the play was wiped out because a holding penalty. It didn’t matter as two plays later Clayton took off for a 70-yard scoring run to continue the rout.
A 56-yard scoring pass to Luke and a late run by Jay Gordon gave the Eagless the rest of their points and the win.
“It’s just on to the next one,” said Legendre. “I think we could’ve been even better today, but we got it done and now we just move on to the next game.”