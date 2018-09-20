It was back and forth at times, but in the end Ben Franklin got the result it desired.
Darian Duroncelet had 17 kills and 14 digs, Kennedi George added 11 kills and 13 digs and the Ben Franklin Falcons topped the John Curtis Patriots 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20 on Thursday night.
The Falcons (10-1) put on a powerful performance early on that pleased coach Jodee Pulizzano.
“I think we played well,” Pulizzano said. “It was a fun game to play in. I thought both teams did well. Curtis brought their 'A' game and I thought we did a good job at controlling the net. When we control the net it’s hard for teams to beat us.”
The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in The New Orleans Advocate Large School rankings, used teamwork to top the Patriots.
“I feel like we played as a unit,” Duroncelet said. “We really worked together. Even though some calls didn’t go our way, we took that anger and used it to our advantage.”
Curtis (6-6) made some key plays in winning the second set and led during portions of the third and fourth sets, but it wasn’t quite enough.
“We just have to tweak some coverages and continue to work,” said John Curtis coach Juli Hartley, whose team is ranked No. 8 in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School rankings.
Ben Franklin controlled the first game from beginning to end, including scoring five points in a row as it took the first set 25-13. Duroncelet and George commanded the net while getting assistance from Julia Garrison, who had 39 assists in the match.
The second game was a back-and-forth affair with Franklin leading at one point 14-13 before Curtis scored six of the next seven points and ultimately took the set 25-22 off the effort of Sierra Sacco. Sacco finished the game with a team-leading 11 kills.
Ben Franklin got out to a commanding start in the third set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead. John Curtis fought hard to get back in the game, getting as close as trailing 11-10 before Ben Franklin scored six of the next seven points, eventually winning the set 25-14 to take a 2-1 lead.
John Curtis got out to the start it wanted in the final set, going up 4-1 quickly. Ben Franklin then scored six points in a row to go up 7-1, causing Curtis to call a time out.
The timeout seemingly helped as the Patriots scored five of the next six points to pull ahead 9-8. The rest of the match was back and forth eventually leading to a 19-19 tie.
Ben Franklin went on to score six of the final seven points on its way to winning the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
John Curtis next plays at Riverside while Ben Franklin faces against Dominican.