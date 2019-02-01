With 1:18 left in the fourth quarter, Carver all but had the game locked, maintaining possession and holding onto a 43-37 lead.
However, McDonogh 35 charged back, forcing a turnover as Marquise Wheeler drained a 3-pointer putting them back within three, down 43-40.
Carver would then make three free throws putting the game at 46-40.
The Roneagles wouldn’t go down again, as they got to the foul line and forced Rams turnovers on back-to-back possessions, cutting the lead to 46-44.
With three seconds left, Carver again got to the line but missed both attempts.
Off the second missed shot, the Roneagles couldn’t maintain possession on the rebound as the clock expired as the Rams held on for the 46-44 win.
“They came out. They took care of the ball. They made some big free throws and some big drives to the basket that lead to some and-1’s,” said Carver coach Nathaniel Roche. “I felt like we could have rebounded the ball a little bit better, but that’s one of the things that we learn from and we just work on it at practice and move forward.”
For Roneagles coach Kevin Sanders, he said if his team sank crucial free throws down the stretch and capitalized on turnovers, it would have been a different ball game in the final minutes.
“I just think we have to be able to meet the moment. We were able to make them turn it over, but we weren’t able to take advantage of it on the other end,” McDonogh 35 coach Kevin Sanders said. “You can’t come back from being down if you can’t score. We’ve been having a problem with that, but we played much better overall tonight.”
The Rams controlled the game for the majority of the action, as they went to the locker room at halftime up 26-20.
As the Roneagles (8-14, 2-1 in District 10-4A) stayed within five points midway through the fourth quarter, the Rams gave them a new look defensively.
“I think my guys locked in when we made a couple of changes on the defensive end that created turnovers and we were able to take care of the ball in those moments and capitalize off of it,” said Roche.
The Rams’ duo of captain Michael Pajeaud and Michael Jones Jr. combined for 24 of Carver’s points, but Jones, who finished with 11 points, said defense was key in the win.
“They had too many transition buckets and it was killing us. We’re going to keep working on it, but we’re going to keep fighting and keep pushing,” said Jones. Coach always tells us ‘let our defense create our offense.’ So, as that happened, it opened the door for us and we were able to get a little gap on them and we just had to hold it out from there.”
Pajeaud’s fellow captain Dantrell Brown feels good about the state of the Rams (22-6, 2-0 in District 10-4A), as they finish the season with two District 10-4A games, before they prepare for playoffs and he feels the sky is the limit for the Carver squad heading into February.
“We were waiting and waiting. We’ve been waiting too long, but this is our time now,” said Brown.