Chapelle coach Anne Marie Stelley called timeout after her team fell behind Dominican 6-2 in the fifth set Tuesday night.
But she didn’t make any dramatic adjustments or even speak, for that matter.
“I said nothing; they took control,” Stelley said. “My libero (Meagan Scuderi) said some profound things that put everything in perspective.”
Scuderi’s teammates responded, scoring the next three points, then pulled even at eight and nine before pulling away to a 15-10 win to take the set and the Division 8-I match at Dominican.
“I just tried to help out my team,” Scuderi said. “I told them that when we have a shot, we have to hit it where it’s open. We have to play as a unit because if you don’t play as a unit, nothing gets done. Everyone had to do their job.”
Scuderi said the Chipmunks (27-5, 2-0 after winning their fifth straight match) “really wanted to win tonight” with a district showdown at top-ranked Mount Carmel looming Thursday night. It was Chapelle’s second victory in a week against Dominican (19-12, 0-3), which visits Mount Carmel next Tuesday.
“(Scuderi) picked up everyone’s attitude,” Stelley said. “She reminded them that they couldn’t take any plays off.”
Chapelle’s victory last week at home came in three sets, but Dominican was bolstered by the return of Kate Baker, who had been sidelined after injuring an ankle prior to that match.
Baker had team-highs of 25 assists and three kills as she helped lead Dominican back from losses in the first and third sets.
The Chipmunks won the third set 27-25 but Dominican raced to a 14-7 lead in the fourth set, the last point coming on a kill by Baker. Another kill by Baker pushed the edge to 21-12 before Chapelle came back.
The Chipmunks scored six straight points to get within three, but Dominican wouldn’t relinquish the lead. It scored the next two points and saw Chapelle get within three again before scoring two of the final three points to claim the set.
Baker had another kill as Dominican grabbed the early lead in the fifth set, but it couldn’t hold on.
“That was our first match that has gone five sets,” Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier said. “That might have made a difference. We came out really strong in game five, but once they hopped up on us we couldn’t stop them.
“I was proud of the way we competed. It was a hard-fought match. At the end it just didn’t work out for us.”
The game opened in front of a raucous crowd from both schools for the “Pink Game,” which serves as a fundraiser for breast cancer treatment through Tulane Medical Center.
Dominican fed off the home crowd in taking early leads of 6-2 and 9-6 before the Chipmunks settled in. They pulled even at 13 at the start of 9-0 run that put them in control of the first set.
Chapelle never led in the second set, though it made a late run to get within 22-19 before Olivia Peyton had three of her team-high 18 kills to finish the set in Dominican’s favor.
The third set went back and forth and Dominican had a 19-17 lead before Hannah Volpi had five straight Chipmunks kills to lead their comeback.