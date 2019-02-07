Jordan Berry started fast.
Then her Mount Carmel teammates caught up.
In the end, the Cubs had a 54-40 victory over Country Day in a nondistrict regular-season finale Thursday night at Mount Carmel.
Berry had 18 of her team-high 19 points in the first half, Taylor Wilkins had eight of her 14 in the second half and six more Cubs contributed points as Mount Carmel finished the regular season 20-9.
“That’s been kind of our M.O.,” Mount Carmel coach Jamie Thomatis said. “Jordan takes control of the offense in the beginning. I’m very pleased that the others were able to get involved too.”
The Cubs needed the team effort to overcome an outstanding effort by junior Kaci Chairs, who led Country Day (15-8), which saw its four-game winning streak end, with 31 points.
Chairs was honored at the Cajuns’ 51-41 home victory against Riverside on Tuesday for scoring her 1,500th career point earlier in the season.
“Kaci is amazing,” Cajuns assistant coach Andrea Williams said. “You know she’s going to give you everything she’s got all the time. I’m glad we have her for another year.”
The Cubs, who won for the fifth time in six games, led by nine points at halftime and scored the first six of the third quarter as Wilkins had two baskets and Miranda Strassel had one.
Chairs scored five straight, but Mount Carmel took command by scoring the final seven points of the period as Addison Prince had three and Wilkins and Amelia Troutman each had two.
“We’re always working together on defense, rebounding and assists,” Berry said. “It feels great that everyone was able to put points on the scoreboard.”
Both teams now await the release of the playoff brackets next week.
Chairs and Berry did nearly all of the scoring for their teams in the first quarter.
Chairs scored seven points as the Cajuns took a 9-8 lead before the Cubs put together a strong finish to the quarter.
Berry scored Mount Carmel’s first 12 points before Wilkins became her first teammate to score by converting a put-back.
Chairs answered with two free throws that cut the Cubs’ lead to 14-11 at the end of the first period.
Mount Carmel started getting more scorers involved as it extended the lead early in the second quarter.
Strassel started the second-quarter scoring with a drive to the basket before Chairs answered with a basket from the lane.
Layups by Berry started and completed a 10-0 run. In between her baskets, Strassel, Wilkins and Troutman each had a basket that helped the Cubs build a 26-13 lead.
Back-to-back baskets by Ellie Schneider and Sophia Henderson sparked a comeback by Country Day. Chairs scored on a drive and Henderson scored on a put-back to cut Mount Carmel’s lead to 30-21 at halftime.