In the first half, Abramson Sci Academy used big offensive plays to somehow eke out a halftime lead.
In the second half, the Commodores came up with two huge plays that resulted in touchdowns on their way to a 28-13 victory against Thomas Jefferson on Saturday night at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
Abramson Sci (3-6, 1-2) got its first District 9-3A win of the season. They will play KIPP Renaissance in their regular-season finale Friday. The loss was the eighth in a row for Jefferson since its season-opening win against rival Haynes Academy.
“We've been beating ourselves all season long and just hadn't been executing,” Abramson Sci coach Cornelius Dukes said. “We talked about purpose over passion. This game, we finished strong. We wanted to do it for our seniors.”
Abramson led 14-13 with three minutes left in the third quarter when sophomore cornerback Damone Dunmore ripped the ball away from the ball-carrier and raced 40 yards for a touchdown and a 20-13 lead.
The defense came up big again after the Commodores turned the ball over on downs at the Jaguars' 3 with 2:32 left in the game. Cornerback Kenron Collins intercepted the ball at the 16 and returned it for a touchdown, sealing the victory.
“Those were two big plays,” Jefferson coach Kevin Kelly said. “We made mistakes all over the field.”
The Commodores led 14-13 at halftime, thanks to its quick-strike capability. Trailing 13-6 with 46 seconds left in the first half, Abramson took over at its 26 when Thomas Jefferson faked a punt came up 3 yards short on fourth-and-10.
Abramson senior quarterback Darryl Montgomery then completed three consecutive passes — 17 yards to running back Randall Smith, 34 yards to Rondell Brown to the 9, followed by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brown, who eluded two defenders at the 2 to score with 20 seconds left. Montgomery went back to Brown for the two-point conversion, giving the Commodores the lead.
Jefferson took a 7-0 lead after blocking a punt and getting first down at the Abramson 8. Three plays later, quarterback Noah St. Pierre rolled out right and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wideout Damon Martin at 8:40 of the first quarter.
It was with 10:40 showing in the second quarter that Abramson, first showed it can strike quickly. A bad snap aborted a Jaguars 31-yard field goal attempt, and the Commodores took over at their 37. Two plays later, Montgomery found Brown speeding behind the Jaguars' secondary and laid the ball out for him on a 62-yard scoring play. That cut the lead to 7-6.
Abramson then took possession at its 1 when the enusing kickoff was mishandled. However, the Commodores went 99 yards in nine plays, with St. Pierre teaming with Torrey Lee for an 11-yard touchdown. The big play in the drive was Holden Gonzales' 50-yard run to the Abramson 49 on second-and-10 from the 1. Gonzales also had a 19-yard scamper to the 16.