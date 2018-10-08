Unlike the past two weeks, there won't be any mega showdowns between teams ranked among the top of the Super 10.
Two weeks ago it was 1 vs. 2 when Easton played John Curtis.
Last week, it was 1 vs. 3 when Country Day traveled Uptown to play Newman.
But that doesn't mean there aren't some good games to choose from in Week 7.
It's the Catholic League in the spotlight this week as three of the five top games this week are District 9-5A battles.
1. John Curtis vs. St. Augustine
Simply put, the Patriots, No. 1 in The Super 10 and No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll, have looked downright unstoppable this season.
They have won their past 15 games against Catholic League opponents, including a postseason victory against Rummel in 2016.
The Purple Knights started the season off hot, then cooled off with a two-game losing skid before bouncing back last week against Shaw.
Based on what we have seen this season, Curtis could have its way with the Purple Knights.
But history tells us otherwise.
This game has always been close lately.
Going back to Leonard Fournette's senior season in 2013, all five meetings between the two teams have been decided by single digits. Curtis has won three of the past five, winning 31-22 last year, 28-26 in 2016 and 21-14 in 2015. St. Aug won the two before that, winning 15-13 in 2014 and 29-28 in 2013 in a nationally televised game on ESPN in Fournette's last season.
Can the Purple Knights keep it close again? Can they sneak out a win and end the Patriots' Catholic League dominance? We'll see Saturday night at Tad Gormley.
2. Rummel vs. Jesuit
The seventh-ranked Raiders have quietly put together a 5-1 record, with the lone blemish coming against Escambia, Florida.
They are undefeated in Catholic League play with a tough schedule to finish out the season after Saturday's game at Yenni against the Blue Jays. They follow that up with dates against Brother Martin, Curtis and St. Augustine, all ranked in The New Orleans Advocate's Super 10 rankings.
Jesuit meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after getting handled by top-ranked Curtis on Friday night. Rummel has beat Jesuit the past five times they have played, including two times each during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The last time Jesuit beat Rummel was in the 2014 postseason, a victory that sent the Blue Jays to the Dome where they won the Division I state championship.
3. Brother Martin vs. Holy Cross
The Crusaders pulled out an impressive win Friday night, handing Bastrop its first loss on a last-second touchdown pass. Now they return to Catholic League play against a Holy Cross team coming off back-to-back losses. A Tigers' defense that was stingy the first month of the season (one touchdown in the first four games) has since given up 28 and 39 points the past two weeks.
4. Ehret vs. Landry-Walker
With Landry-Walker not as potent as it was in recent years, this one doesn't have quite the same hype as the past few seasons. But still, this one will decide who's king of the hill in District 8-5A.
5. Newman at Riverside
The Greenies, No. 3 in the Small School Super 10, and the No. 8 Rebels will have a hard time topping last year's game. Newman prevailed 31-30 in an overtime thriller, earning their first victory in the series since 2011. Now the Greenies make the trip to Reserve to play a battle-tested Rebels team, which lost to Rummel by three points (37-34) in Week 3.