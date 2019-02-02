NEW ORLEANS AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Feb. 4

District 8-5A

Bonnabel at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

East Jefferson at Grace King, 5 p.m.

Ehret at Higgins, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.

District 9-5A

John Curtis at Dominican, 5 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Chapelle, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

Cabrini at Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.

District 12-2A

St. Katherine Drexel at McGehee, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Newman, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

West St. John at Varnado, 6 p.m.

Non-district

Thomas Jefferson at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.

Cohen at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

East St. John at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at McMain, 6 p.m.

Albany at Holden, 6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 5

District 6-5A

Fontainebleau at Covington, 6 p.m.

Slidell at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

Northshore at Hammond 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Thibodaux, 5 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Destrehan, 6 p.m.

East St. John at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

District 8-4A

Pearl River at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Salmen at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

McDonogh 35 at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.

Carver at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

District 7-3A

Hannan at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.

Loranger at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

Thomas Jefferson at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

International at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

District 10-3A

Ursuline at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Lusher at St. James, 5 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at De La Salle, 6 p.m.

Haynes at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pine at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Independence at Amite, 6 p.m.

District 11-2A

Riverside at Country Day, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

St. Martin’s at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.

District 8-C

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Phoenix at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Abramson Sci at Belle Chasse, 4:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright at McGehee, 5 p.m.

Higgins at Houma Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Walker at H.L. Bourgeois, 5:30 p.m.

Dunham at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at Albany, 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 6

District 11-2A

M.L. King at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Fisher at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Grace King at West St. John, 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 7

District 6-5A

Ponchatoula at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

Thibodaux at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

District 8-5A

Chalmette at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Grace King at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Higgins, 6 p.m.

Ehret at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

District 12-2A

South Plaquemines at St. Katherine Drexel, 5 p.m.

Non-district

Country Day at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.

Cabrini at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Riverside at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Northeast at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Salmen at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

Haynes at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.

Ben Franklin at Houma Christian, 6 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 8

District 6-5A

Covington at Northshore, 6 p.m.

Mandeville at Hammond, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

Hahnville at East St. John, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

District 8-4A

Salmen at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton at Karr, 6 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.

McMain at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Bogalusa at Hannan, 6 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Albany, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

Thomas Jefferson at Sophie Wright, 4 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Cohen, 4:30 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at International, 5 p.m.

District 9-2A

Independence at Pine, 5 p.m.

Amite at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Phoenix at Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Non-district

West Jefferson at Chapelle, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.

M.L. King at Cohen, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.

Livingston at Einstein, 5:30 p.m.

Dominican at St. Joseph’s-Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Newman at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 9

Non-district

Madison Prep at Haynes, noon

John Curtis at Cabrini, 6 p.m.

View comments