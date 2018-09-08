Quarterback Lance Legendre got Warren Easton off to a good start in Saturday's game against Brother Martin.
And, after Brother Martin blew a chance to get back in the game, the Eagles put them away in a 41-20 victory at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Legendre was 8-of 14-passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, as the Eagles took a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
“Lance came out on fire,” Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “That lead was big. We got a good lead before the rain came.
“And, we have too really good backs. Once we started running the ball, everything started rolling for us.”
The win gave the Eagles, ranked No. 1 in the Advocate's Super 10 poll at 2-0 start. Easton beat Brother Martin 29-0 last season and was coming off a 27-14 win against Jesuit. Brother Martin (1-1) was coming off an impressive 35-14 win against Petal (Miss.).
Easton's big first quarter against the Crusaders paved the way to a 35-14 halftime lead.
“Easton is a great team, and you can't come out slow against them like we did,” Brother Martin coach Mark Bonis said. “Our offense put our defense in some tough spots with field position. We have to do a better job of executing.”
Brother Martin, however, had a chance to get back in the game but failed to take advance to a huge opportunity.
Trailing 28-14, the Crusaders forced a punt and had first down at the Easton 47. Six plays and a personal foul penalty later, Brother Martin had first down at the 2.
However, Easton forced fourth-and-goal behind its defensive line. With a chance for the Crusaders to come within a touchdown of the lead, running back Chris Smith fumbled and the ball was scooped up by Easton defensive back Ramond Stevens, who ran 96 yards for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead with 1:04 left in the first half.
“That changed the entire game,” Phillips said. “If they take it, it's 28-21. And, after that play, the rain came.”
Picking up where he left on in the first half, Legendre then led the Eagles on a 72-yard drive that ended with his 21-yard pass to receiver Kenntrell Boyd in the right corner of the end zone with 4:34 left in the third, increasing the lead to 41-14.
Although he only threw eight passes in the second half, Legendre finished with 15-of-22 for 191 yards. He also gained 68 yards on 11 carries. Dewitt Johnson led the Eagles with 108 yards on 10 carries.
Drew Martin paced the Crusaders with 19-of-38 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Legendre's 1-yard keeper capped a 40-yard drive on Easton's second possession and was the first of three consecutive scoring marches. The Eagles got the ball again after a Brother Martin missed field goal. Easton went on its longest drive, going 80 yards in seven plays, with Legendre and Kiaeem Green teaming on a 28-yard scoring pass.
After the ensuing kickoff, defensive back Justin Lipine intercepted Martin and returned the ball 11 yards to the Brother Martin 31. Four plays later, Legendre passed over the middle to Casey Cain for a 35-yard touchdown.
The Crusaders answered with a 62-yard drive that ended with Martin's 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Clapp. However, Easton answered that with Legendre teaming with Jewell Holmes for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Brother Martin answered again, going on a 70-yard scoring drive capped by Chris Smith's 4-yard scoring run up the middle with 7:12 left in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 14. The Crusaders were 2 yards from making a game of it when the decisive fumble recovery and return occurred.