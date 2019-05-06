NEW ORLEANS AREA HIGH SCHOOL
SPRING FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGES
Thursday, May 9
Jesuit Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at Pan-American, 4:45 p.m.
Friday, May 10
H.L. Bourgeois at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 10
Riverside intrasquad scrimmage at Riverside, 4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s Pie Bowl intrasquad scrimmage at St. Paul’s, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
Chalmette at South Lafourche, 5 p.m.
Karr vs. Ehret at Memtsas, 5:30 p.m.
Destrehan at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Slidell vs. East Jefferson at Yenni, 6 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 16
Northshore intrasquad scrimmage at Northshore, 3:30 p.m.
Grace King intrasquad scrimmage at Grace King, 3:30 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance vs. Carver at Joe Brown, 5 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Riverdale at Yenni, 5:30 p.m.
Fontainebleau Red-White intrasquad scrimmage at Fontainebleau, 5:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
Pine at Loranger, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Riverside intrasquad scrimmage at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Shaw at Newman, 5 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at West St. John, 5 p.m.
South Plaquemines vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas, 5:30 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Lusher, TBD
Hammond vs. Philadelphia, Miss., at USM’s Roberts Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
De La Salle vs. Jesuit at Gormley, 10 a.m.
Bonnabel at Mandeville, 10:30 a.m.
Battle of New Orleans at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium
Warren Easton vs. Sophie Wright, noon
Helen Cox vs. Kennedy, 2 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Wossman, 4 p.m.
St. James vs. McMain, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
Rummel vs. Sulphur at UL-Lafayette’s Ragin Cajun Field, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
John Curtis Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at Curtis, 5 p.m.