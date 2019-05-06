NEW ORLEANS AREA HIGH SCHOOL

SPRING FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGES

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Thursday, May 9

Jesuit Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at Pan-American, 4:45 p.m.

 

Friday, May 10

H.L. Bourgeois at Assumption, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Riverside intrasquad scrimmage at Riverside, 4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Hahnville, 5:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Pie Bowl intrasquad scrimmage at St. Paul’s, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Chalmette at South Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Karr vs. Ehret at Memtsas, 5:30 p.m.

Destrehan at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Slidell vs. East Jefferson at Yenni, 6 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Northshore intrasquad scrimmage at Northshore, 3:30 p.m.

Grace King intrasquad scrimmage at Grace King, 3:30 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance vs. Carver at Joe Brown, 5 p.m.

Franklinton vs. Riverdale at Yenni, 5:30 p.m.

Fontainebleau Red-White intrasquad scrimmage at Fontainebleau, 5:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

Pine at Loranger, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Riverside intrasquad scrimmage at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shaw at Newman, 5 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at West St. John, 5 p.m.

South Plaquemines vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas, 5:30 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Lusher, TBD

Hammond vs. Philadelphia, Miss., at USM’s Roberts Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

De La Salle vs. Jesuit at Gormley, 10 a.m.

Bonnabel at Mandeville, 10:30 a.m.

Battle of New Orleans at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium

Warren Easton vs. Sophie Wright, noon

Helen Cox vs. Kennedy, 2 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Wossman, 4 p.m.

St. James vs. McMain, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Rummel vs. Sulphur at UL-Lafayette’s Ragin Cajun Field, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

John Curtis Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at Curtis, 5 p.m.

View comments