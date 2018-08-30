Northlake Christian football coach Anthony Agresta has won a lot of games during his time on the Covington-area campus.
Coming off a 3-8 campaign in 2017, he hopes last season was a blip on the screen as he tries to bring the Wolverines back to prominence. To do that, however, the longtime coach knows he has his work cut out for him.
“We have a very unique situation this year,” Agresta said. “We are young (but) with experience. We were forced to play so many freshmen and sophomores in starting roles last year that they had a year to grow. That’s great, but you also have to realize that they are only sophomores and juniors now. We are still young with room to grow. It’s a unique dynamic to our program which is making us (as a coaching staff) very hopeful right now.
“The desired outcome is that with so many young faces seeing the field last year that we took our lumps in 2017 and get to reap the rewards of experience in 2018. What we as a coaching staff have to realize though is that we are still going to be in the learning process when we have so many sophomores out there on the field on both sides of the ball. We are optimistic, particularly up front on the offensive line. I believe we may be as good as we have been in quite a while up front.”
As a Class 2A school without much overall roster depth, many Wolverines will be seeing time on both sides of the ball. That includes up front on the offensive and defensive lines.
“Justin Perritt is a sophomore offensive lineman who moved in from Texas,” Agresta said. “He was a piece that we didn’t even anticipate having coming into the year. He’s our center or right guard. Jacob Herrington, who wasn’t eligible last season, is also now going to be seeing significant playing time for us there. We are thrilled about that.
“Josh Lazaroe is back at one of the guard spots with a year of experience under his belt, and Colby Thrasher is returning at right tackle. We are really high about our chances for success on the offensive line.”
The line will be opening up holes for several new running backs, as Northlake Christian must replace Nick Morman and Wesley Brown, who graduated last season.
“Blain Gros, a junior, makes the move from the secondary,” Agresta said. “It’s going to be his chance to shine. He will be joined by Ian Lopez and Jackson Picone as well. There is some depth, which is a very good thing.”
Under center is a different story for the Wolverines. Northlake Christian must replace not one but two projected starters: Devon Tott transferred to Mandeville, and Shaan Duke to Bowling Green.
“What is carrying me through this most recent transition at the quarterback position is the makeup of this football team,” Agresta said. “It would be one thing for a high school program to lose one quarterback before the spring. To take his backup that was doing a great job this summer and lose him three weeks before the start of camp ... for your football team to weather something like that is a pretty difficult task.
“Our kids that have been asked to respond to this and come in and fill that role have been one of the most encouraging things that I have seen in my 10-plus years on the job here at Northlake Christian. We understand the learning and self-sacrifice that is going to have to take place under center in 2018.”
Lopez is expected to see time in a wildcat formation role; freshman Jaden McCall has a “high ceiling,” according to Agresta; and Michael Swan, the starting catcher for the baseball team, is also expected to compete for playing time.
“I want one guy (at quarterback), and I want that to be our guy,” Agresta said. “But the reality of the situation is the stuff that has happened at the quarterback position has happened to us so late in the process that it is going to be done by committee until that one guy rises to the top.”
Senior Titus Dillon is expected to anchor the wide receiving corps.
“He showed last year in spots that he can be an impact player,” Agresta said of his senior receiver. “He has proven over the summer that he has probably made the most strides of anyone on this football team.”
Junior Peyton Abadie and Lopez also will see playing time at receiver. Christian Weaver has moved from tackle to the tight end position. Picone will also see playing time at tight end.
“We never envisioned that we were going to have to get the ball into Ian Lopez’s hands in as many different ways as we are going to this year,” Agresta said. “But I think he will remind people of the way we used Morman on the offensive side of the ball a season ago.”
On the defensive line, Herrington and Thrasher will be the bookends at defensive end.
“Another guy who played for us last year as a freshman and is a year older up front is Emmanuel Powell,” Agresta said. “What a high ceiling this young man has. He may be short in stature but plays with a lot of leverage, is strong and runs extremely well. He’s going to make plays.”
Herrington, Thrasher and Powell will be joined by sophomores Nathan Mitchell and Nathan Snyder.
At linebacker, Picone and Lopez will be in the rotation in addition to Swann.
“For many of those guys, the time they see at linebacker will depend largely on how things work out at the quarterback position,” Agresta said. “I want as few two-way players as I can get on this team; that’s the philosophy.
"In terms of the reality of being competitive, we are going to have six to eight kids at some point playing on both sides of the football. You have to find a way to rest the kids and have them at their best in the fourth quarter.
In the secondary Bailey Desselles will start at cornerback along with Dillon at the safety spot. Gros also will contribute in the backfield at safety.