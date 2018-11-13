It’s becoming increasingly difficult to gage which is taking the greater beating, Newman football’s record book or Greenie opponents.
Quarterback Martin Butcher now ranks as the program’s single-season leader for touchdown passes with 45, a mark formerly held by Peyton Manning.
Junior wide receiver Jarmone Sutherland became the single-season touchdown reception leader with 21 after catching three scoring passes during a five-catch, 123-yard effort in Newman’s 40-7 Division III first-round playoff victory against Northlake Christian on Friday.
Senior wide receiver Murray Calhoun extended his own marks for career receptions and receiving yardage to 164 and 2,707 yards which have produced 35 touchdowns.
The Greenies can add to those totals as fifth-seeded Newman (10-1) continues its quest for the school’s first state championship in football at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 4 seed Calvary Baptist (8-3) in Shreveport.
Butcher actually surpassed the single-season touchdown passes mark in Newman’s regular season finale, a 56-22 District 9-2A victory against South Plaquemine, in which he passed for three touchdowns during an abbreviated appearance that gave him 40 for the regular season and eclipse Manning’s 1993 record total of 39.
A 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior, Butcher added to that mark in last week’s 40-7 Division III first-round playoff victory against Northlake Christian by passing for five touchdowns while increasing his season passing yardage to 2,459 yards.
Butcher needs 382 yards to surpass his own single-season record for passing yardage of 2,840 that he set last year during Newman’s 11-1 run to the Division III semifinals. In doing so, Butcher broke Manning’s mark of 2,703 also set in 1993.
Sutherland’s single-season touchdown reception mark broke the 25-year-old record of 20 that belonged to Nate Stibbs set in 1993 as Manning’s favorite target.
Calhoun’s receptions and yardage surpassed the former respective marks of 144 and 2,592 totals established by Elbert Thomas and Jeffrey Hampton. Thomas played at Newman from 2012-2015 and Hampton from 2005-2008.
Calhoun and Sutherland additionally became Newman’s first tandem to each reach 1,000 yards in receptions in a season when they finished with 1,062 and 1,017 respectively.
Calhoun continues to lead Sutherland in receptions and yardage this season with team-leading totals of 65 and 1,173 respectively that have produced 19 touchdowns. Sutherland has 61 catches good for 1,140 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Both Calhoun and Sutherland are within striking distance of Newman’s single-season reception yardage mark of 1,247 set by Thomas in 2015. Calhoun needs 75 yards versus Calvary and Sutherland 107 to surpass Thomas’ mark.
ARKANSAS BOUND: Edna Karr cornerback Devin Bush verbally committed to play football for Arkansas on Monday.
A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior, Bush is rated as a 4-start recruit by 247 Sports.
Bush’s long list of offers included LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and Nicholls State.
Bush is the second Karr player to commit verbally. He joins defensive tackle Austin Kent, who is verbally committed to Southern.
SIGNING DAY: Chalmette right-hander Antoine Harris and St. Augustine shortstop Will Spears and left-handed pitcher/outfielder Mike Mims are scheduled to sign baseball national letters of intents Wednesday.
Harris is set to sign with UNO at 1 p.m. at the St. Bernard Parish school’s baseball facility while Spears and Mims are scheduled to sign with Arkansas-Little Rock and Grambling respectively at 1 p.m. in St. Augustine’s library.
Harris was co-Most Valuable Player in District 8-5A in 2018 in his first season with Chalmette’s league champions.
Spears and Mims both are four-year starters for St. Augustine and were played integral roles in the Purple Knights earning the Gentilly school’s first state playoff appearance as a District 9-5A wildcard. Spears additionally earned All-Metro and All-District 9-5A honors.
JESUIT SWIMMERS TO SIGN: Jesuit swimmers Davis Edwards and Charles Korndorffer are scheduled sign national letters of intent to compete collegiately for Auburn and Notre Dame respectively during a signing ceremony at the Banks Street school. The Blue Jays ceremony is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. in Jesuit’s St. Ignatius Hall.
Rod Walker contributed to this report.