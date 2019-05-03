Spectators looking forward to watching one of the fastest high school sprinters in the country compete on the major stage of the Class 5A Boys State Track and Field Championships will have to wait one more year.
After making a name for himself on the showcase track and field scene this spring and entering Saturday’s state finals meet with one of the fastest boys high school 100 meter times in the country this year, John Curtis junior Corey Wren suffered a strained hamstring in practice late this week and will be forced to pull out of his four events he had qualified for.
As one of the key anchors for a squad hoping to bounce back from a second-place finish in last year’s Class 5A boys team competition, Wren’s presence will be missed in his four sprinting events that included two team relays.
The junior also plays football for John Curtis and has been recruited to compete in both sports by several Power Five schools, including Baylor and Georgia who both offered him scholarships this week. Headed into Saturday’s meet at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, Wren was slated with the third-best seed time in the 100 meters with his 10.91 time he ran at regionals – a race he said he didn’t run at full-throttle.
Wren displayed some of his top-end speed earlier this spring, throwing down what was at the time the second-fastest boys high school 100 meter performance in the country with his 10.41 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic in March. Entering Saturday, he had his sights set on running as fast as 10.2, which would tie the composite state record set 39 years ago.
The junior was also entered in the 200 meters, which he’s only run once before the district and regional races, but was seeded second to Zachary’s Sean Burrell – a race that looked like it could have major team title implications between the schools that finished first and second a year ago in Class 5A.
John Curtis was the only Class 5A school to have two entries in both the 100 and 200 meter boys races, and they’ll now lean on Lance Williams to bring home some valuable points to keep the Patriots in contention, while also anchoring the 4x100 meter relay team that entered with the fastest seed time (41.83). Wren will also miss the 4x400 meter relay, where John Curtis was slated ninth.