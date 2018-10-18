Identity versus Validation.
Those are the plot lines surrounding Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff between District 10-3A rivals De La Salle and St. James in Vacherie.
St. James (5-2, 2-0 in 10-3A) carries a No. 8 ranking in the Class 3A state poll, along with a No. 4 slot in The New Orleans Advocate’s Super 10 for small schools. De La Salle (4-2, 2-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Super 10, yet unranked in the state.
De La Salle, the reigning 10-3A champions are a shell of the 12-1 team that made an undefeated run to last season’s Division I state final, where they lost 45-19 to University.
Fifteen starters that had to be replaced, including four graduated all-staters, coupled with a rash of injuries have left coach Ryan Manale and his staff grappling for answers eight weeks into the season.
The Wildcats seemingly are in a more secure position, but a 63-7 rout at the Cavaliers' hands a year ago still looms.
Both teams still must face St. Charles Catholic (4-3, 2-0).
“There’s no doubt the target is on us going back to St. James after that game last year,’’ said Manale, whose team has won three straight games since consecutive losses to St. Augustine (38-20) and Karr (34-7). “Now on our end, we’re so different we’ve got to worry about us. Last year to this year is two different teams and two different styles.’’
“I’m looking at (this game) more like (comparing) where we were in Week 2 when we played a talented (St. Augustine) team to where we are now. And I can’t wait to see where we are in Week 8 as our players and coaches progress.’’
The Wildcats have shut out Donaldsonville 22-0 and downed Haynes 43-7 since losing at St. Amant 31-2, and E.D. White 28-27.
“To be 5-2 and have played the people we’ve played, I think that our kids have responded very well to the schedule,’’ said Wildcats coach Robert Valdez, whose team had to replace eight defensive starters. “Going against De La Salle, we need to play a team like this in order to validate our program to show that it belongs as a district championship caliber level and then to make a run at the state playoffs.
“When you play somebody like (De La Salle), we need to come out and play our 'A' game. And that’s what it takes. I’m excited about it. I think our kids are excited about it.’’
De La Salle has played two straight games minus its top running backs Kendall Collins Jr. and Montrell Johnson because of ankle sprains in addition to being forced into noncontact practices because of injuries to several other starters.
Johnson, who rushed for a school-record 343 yards and five touchdowns in less than three quarters versus Riverside, returned to practice Monday and is expected to play while Collins was awaiting medical clearance, Manale said.
Junior quarterback Fisher Rojas and freshman back De’Ante LeBranch have emerged during Collins and Johnson’s absences with Rojas shouldering the extra burden of replacing Class 3A’s Outstanding Offensive Player in Julien Gums.
Rojas, a junior, passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns while LeBranch carried 20 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns versus Lusher. On the season, Rojas has completed 46 of 74 passes (62.2 percent) for 571 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception.
St. James will counter with quarterback Shamar Smith, also a junior, whom Manale said will be “one of the best players on the field.’’
Smith has accounted for 1,426 yards and 14 touchdowns with his passing and running. He has completed 46 of 92 passes for 771 yards and nine scores with four interceptions and rushed for a team-leading 655 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries.
The Wildcats must avoid the self-inflicted wounds from a year ago when De La Salle blocked and recovered three second-quarter punts for touchdowns and pressured a fourth in the same period that produced a 35-0 halftime lead.
“Mother Teresa is going to lose her faith at that point,’’ said Valdez, who still directed the Wildcats to a 9-4 record with a trip to the Class 3A quarterfinals. “We’ve won a ton of games. We’ve just got to win the big one. And this is a big one.
“To beat the defending district champion and state runner-up would validate the direction our program is going in.’’
“This has been a crazy season,’’ said Manale, who also has been dealing with the hospitalization of his three-year-old son Brody this week because of a condition he declined to disclose. “This is one of those years where it’s been kind of weird for our team. We’re working on improving each week, and I think we are improving. But we have to do it in different ways because we’re a different team.
“I’m hoping we can go (to St. James) and can compete. It’s going to be very interesting. We’re going to find out a lot about who we are."