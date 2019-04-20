Attention, Division I baseball teams.
Beware the Rummel Raiders.
Coach Nick Monica’s sudden surging squad culminated the regular season Saturday by completing a two-game sweep of Jesuit with an impressive 9-0 District 9-5A victory at John Ryan Stadium that prevented the Blue Jays from claiming a share of a Catholic League championship.
Junior right-hander Jackson Dennies struck out nine and walked two in tossing a five-hit shutout while first baseman Logan Bertucci, third baseman Ron Franklin, right fielder Chandler Fields, shortstop Tyler Cook and center fielder Stephen Powers combined to drive in six runs for the victors.
Rummel (19-12 overall, 6-6 in 9-5A) finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak that represented an about-face from the five-game losing streak that preceded it.
In addition to sweeping Jesuit and holding the Blue Jays to one run in 17 innings, the Raiders also swept St. Augustine which entered its Rummel series on a six-game winning streak that included five in Catholic League play.
“I thought we came out, played loose and played with some confidence,’’ Rummel coach Nick Monica said. “This (sweep) gives us some momentum going into the playoffs. We’ve played a tough schedule. This puts us in a pretty good seeding. We’ll probably in the top four. But for us this was about staying on the right track.’’
Jesuit (22-10 overall, 8-4 in 9-5A) finished as Catholic League runner-up to Brother Martin. Martin (24-5 overall, 9-3 in 9-5A) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to score a 7-6 victory against St. Augustine Saturday that secured the District 9-5A title for the Crusaders.
Jesuit heads to the postseason having lost three of its final four Catholic League games, although they did defeat Ehret, 11-0, in a non-district game played later Saturday to Rummel.
LHSAA playoff brackets are scheduled to be announced on Sunday with Rummel, Jesuit, Brother Martin and the other four members of Catholic League baseball awaiting seedings in the Division I field comprised of all automatic qualifiers.
“Give credit to Rummel, they beat us,’’ Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said. “After the first inning, we put ourselves in a hole and we didn’t respond to it.’’
Rummel scored three unearned runs in the top of first off of Jesuit ace Will Hellmers (7-2) to supply Dennies (7-1) with all the runs he would need before tacking on four more earned scores against the Blue Jays right-hander in the fifth.
A Jesuit error on a potential double-play grounder and a subsequent passed ball allowed left fielder Lance Johnson and Franklin to score the game’s first two runs that were followed by a Fields sacrifice fly to complete the first inning damage.
A leadoff single by Rivera followed by Franklin’s RBI-triple, a sacrifice fly by Cook, a triple by Dennies and a Powers RBI-single highlighted Rummel’s fifth while Bertucci’s two-run single accounted for the final two runs in the seventh.
The Raiders additionally played error free and turned in a pair of double plays to eliminate Blue Jays threats in the third and fourth innings.
“I felt good on the mound,’’ said Dennies, who missed his sophomore season due to a knee injury sustained in football. “I had both of my pitches working, my fastball and my curve. The defense played well behind me. They were extraordinary, really.’’
Winning four straight against Jesuit and St. Augustine has replenished the Raiders confidence, Dennies said. “That’s the biggest thing. Going into the St. Aug series, I think we were in a state of shock. But we’re hot now and we’ve got to keep it rolling and stay hot.’’
“We had to come out and win (these games) because we had been on a losing streak,’’ Franklin said. “We had to show people who we are.’’
“It’s baseball,’’ Monica said of his team’s abrupt turnaround. “Even during the five-game losing streak, we didn’t play a bad game. There were one or two (games) that wasn’t us. We didn’t make enough plays to win. The last few games we have.’’
“Every coach wants to be going into the playoffs with his team playing their best ball,’’ Jesuit’s Goodlett said. “Right now today we did play our best ball. But I’m still confident in this team.’’
DISTRICT 9-5A
Rummel 9, Jesuit 0
Rummel 300 040 2 – 9-9-0
Jesuit 000 000 0 – 0-5-3
Top hitters: Rummel – Logan Bertucci 2-2, 2 RBI; Kade Rivera 2-5; Jackson Dennies 1-3, 3B; Stephen Powers 1-3; Ron Franklin 1-4; 3B, RBI; Kolbe Fields 1-1. Jesuit – Seth Dardar 1-2; Brian Valigosky 1-3, 3B; Chris Favalora 1-2; Eddy Seoane 1-1; Gordon Kitziger 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Dennies, Rummel, 7-1. Losing pitcher: Will Hellmers, Jesuit, 7-2.
Team records: Rummel 19-12 overall, 6-6 in District 9-5A; Jesuit 22-10 overall, 8-4 in 9-5A.