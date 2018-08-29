For the first time in his brief tenure as head coach at Fontainebleau High, Chris Blocker's Bulldogs in 2017 weren't in the state playoffs.
That left a bad taste in the mouths of Blocker and his players, and has provided the motivation he hopes they need to be successful in 2018.
“One of the biggest lessons we learned from a trying 2017 campaign was to try and avoid the injury bug first,” Blocker said. “We know how difficult that is, but I think we realize how important it is to be prepared for the injuries that are going to come. Have that ‘Plan B’ ready.
“The players on this team feel a lot like their coaches do. We had some adversity last year, but it is never an excuse. We had opportunities that were missed in 2017. They aren’t planning to miss another opportunity to taste success.”
Four quarterbacks were used a season ago. One graduated, and another has moved to wide receiver. That leaves two, junior Dwayne Bernard and sophomore Josh Bailey battline for the starting position. In limited action because of an injury, Bernard threw for 228 yards on 18 of 36 passes for three touchdowns against three interceptions in 2017, while Bailey completed 11 of 31 passes for 136 yards, but threw five interceptions.
“The best scenario for any team at the quarterback position is to have a specific guy pinpointed,” Blocker said. “The difference between Josh and Dwayne is that they both have different things to offer. They both bring very specific skills to the table. If this race plays out that there is not that great big separation, we have a plan for that. Whether it be a package plan, or a semblance of a two-quarterback system, we have thought it through, and we will do what is best for the team.”
To protect that quarterback, regardless of who it is, and to open the holes for star sophomore running back Iverson Celestine, the offensive line is led by senior tackle Griffin Clements.
Senior Brayden Goodreau has earned the starting spot at center for the Bulldogs; Douglas Schuler is projected to start at the other tackle position; and Issac Gray is expected to start at one of the guard positions.
“I like our depth and our rotation up front,” Blocker said. “We have a lot of kids that we can rotate in and out, like a Christian Corkran, for example. He will see some playing time. A lot of kids are going to see some playing time, and the competition for spots is intense.”
The Bulldogs expect that having arguably the top running back in the district will help their squad move the football, particularly early in the season.
Celestine rushed for 1,053 yards on 204 carries last season, finding the end zone seven times.
“With the experience of what he did last season, it gives you a sense of confidence as a coaching staff that we can move the ball down the field,” Blocker said. “Mix that with the number of offensive linemen coming back, it can do nothing but breed confidence.”
Following the Plan B scenarios he talked about, Blocker said other players will see playing time in the backfield, not just in the case of a Celestine injury, but to spell the running back at times.
“You could see a couple of kids in the backfield, including possibly Dwayne Bernard,” Blocker said. “Junior Karson Jones is coming off a solid junior varsity campaign last year and has the chance to be a good running back. Jaden Davenport is also making his return to the team and could see time at multiple positions.”
Davenport is one of the most talented players on the roster, but he has had some struggles off the field that saw him leave the team in 2017. Never stopping his work with Davenport, Blocker said he has the chance to come back and hopefully apply the lessons learned a season ago.
“It’s a credit to (Davenport’s) maturity on and off the field that he is back in this program,” Blocker said. “He and I had quite a few talks about his return to the program and he has bought in to it. I’m continuing to enjoy the fact that he is growing and maturing as a young man. It makes you proud not only as the coach of the young man, but a teacher helping a student.
“The true test for Jaden is going to be can he go out and finish it up now.”
At wide receiver, seniors Brett Johnson and Dawson Nelson return to anchor the corps.
“I honestly think behind those two guys (Johnson and Nelson), we are going to do our fair share of throwing the football,” Blocker said.
Up front, there is plenty of talent for defensive coordinator Stephen Gremillion’s unit.
“Brandon Clouatre is coming back to lead our defensive line,” Blocker said. “But that is really the place where we are working in a lot of young, inexperienced kids. Let’s just call it a work in process. Greyson Froberg is also a guy up front at tackle.”
At linebacker, two starters are returning: Christian Bobo and Grant Saizan.
“We just need some other guys to step up really at that third linebacker position,” Blocker said. “We love the leadership that Bobo is having ... He has come a long way since his freshman year. He’s a leader of this defensive unit.”
The strength of the Bulldogs' defense appears to be in the secondary.
“I like what we having coming back (in the secondary), led by our quarterback of the secondary in Marvin Lange,” Blocker said. “The entire secondary has been playing together for quite a number of years. Treylin Deville and Sonny Silvas are also back there for us, mixed in with a newcomer in Joseph Morrow. He appears to be fitting into the mix with those guys.”
Finally, with an out-of-district schedule that features rival Lakeshore, Denham Springs and Franklinton, Blocker said his team doesn’t have an easy opponent in 2018.
“Talk about some stout competition, and I’m not even talking about the 6-5A teams yet,” he said of his schedule. “The schedule we had last season gave the coaching staff a good look at whether or not we can compete here at Fontainebleau High School. I felt like we did a good job of that, despite the record at the end of the season.
“This program is beginning to show some maturity and that we can handle the competition week in and week out.”