The Holy Cross administration wanted to make a splash when it hired a new football coach — and through the first two weeks of this season, Guy LeCompte has done just that.
LeCompte’s team returned to his old stomping grounds of St. Tammany Parish and left a sloppy Jack Salter Stadium field with a 24-0 victory over Covington on Friday night.
A week of rain inundated the field and resulted in both teams struggling to move the ball in the first half. A scoreless contest for the first 12 minutes, Holy Cross (2-0) broke the scoreless tie in the second quarter when Nolan Heitmeir made a 28-yard field goal, giving the Tigers a 3-0 advantage.
Dominating the time of possession throughout, the Tigers began to pull away when Celven Hulbert scored from 3 yards out. Hulbert finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard run.
Hulbert finished as the leading rusher for the Tigers with 126 yards on 16 carries.
“It was a very difficult game, but overall I've just got to thank God and my teammates,” he said. “No matter how bad things got early with a couple of mistakes, we were able to overcome that. We made the adjustments we needed to make at the half to get the job done.
“A 2-0 start feels fantastic. Ready to get back to work to try and keep it going.”
The Holy Cross defense got in on the scoring in the third quarter when Jackson Wallace picked off a Sheldon Baham pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
One week after a season-opening win last Friday at Franklinton, Covington struggled to move the ball. The Lions rushed for only 78 yards.
“I thought in the first half, we put together a couple of solid drives,” Covington coach Greg Salter said. “We just couldn’t convert, and that was frustrating. We competed well, and I thought we were in it until the third quarter with the interception. That kind of took the wind out of our sails.”
The Tigers, ranked No. 10 in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools Super 10 rankings, will try to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2013 when they travel to Chalmette next week.
Covington (1-1) remains at home in its final nondistrict game of the season next week against Dutchtown.