With so much youth on the mound this season, the Riverside softball team rode the strength of its offense to the Division III state semifinals, with no bat bigger than that of shortstop Lexi Johnson.
The junior’s eye-popping stats at the plate propelled the Rebels to the No. 4 seed entering the postseason, along with a District 11-2A title. She also missed the tail end of Riverside’s season with a lingering torn labrum, which she had played with all season, Johnson did more than enough to land on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State softball team. She was the only honoree from the New Orleans-area.
With still one year of high school remaining, Johnson set a high bar to reach for her final spring. She batted .707 with 17 homers, 54 RBIs, 45 runs scored, 21 doubles and one triple, along with a slugging percentage of 1.693 and an on-base percentage of .761. She struck out just once for Riverside (17-9).
Notre Dame, the team that ended the Rebels’ season in the semifinals with a 15-0 defeat, swept the state softball awards with pitcher Sydnei Simon named the Class 2A Outstanding Player and her coach, Dale Serie, honored as the Coach of the Year after leading the Pios to an undefeated 32-0 record and Division III title.
Riverside baseball senior Patrick Boudreaux was the lone area representative on the Class 2A all-state honorable mention list after leading the Rebels to the No. 11 seed in the playoffs with a 13-18 record. He batted .317this spring.
Calvary Baptist starting pitcher Cade Hart was named the Class 2A Outstanding Player, with his coach Shannon Cunningham tabbed the Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a 31-9 record and a Division III championship.
Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Baseball, Softball teams
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Justin Lawson Winnfield Sr. 8-2
P Cade Hart Calvary Baptist Jr. 12-1
P Sean Michael Brady Ascension Episcopal Sr. 9-2
P Garrett Miller Notre Dame Sr. 7-1
C Jacob Lashley Winnfield Jr. .419
IF Fox Locke Calvary Baptist Jr. .408
IF Michael Fontenot Kinder Jr. .500
IF Mason Davis Doyle Sr. .400
IF Michael Latulas Loreauville Jr. .526
OF Austin Richard Dunham Sr. .426
OF Blaine Blanchard Ascension Episcopal Sr. .423
OF Carson Barnette Calvary Baptist Sr. .387
UT Shajuan Nora Loreauville Sr. .408
UT Beau Ross Many Sr. .429
UT Andrew Yuratich Doyle So. 10-2
UT Caden Monnin Mangham Jr. 7-2
UT John Blanchard St. Thomas Aquinas Jr. 8-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CADE HART, CALVARY BAPTIST
COACH OF THE YEAR: SHANNON CUNNINGHAM, CALVARY BAPTIST
Honorable mention: Patrick Boudreaux, Riverside; Brayden Spigner, Beekman Charter; Brandon Saulsberry, North Caddo; Colin Edwards, Calvary; Tanner Stewart, Lakeside; Peyton Sybrant, Episcopal; Kaleb Zimmerman, Menard, Ethan Frey, Rosepine; Sam Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Sweeney, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Miller DeQuincy; Cullen Pharris, DeQuincy; Mitchell Hukins, Bunkie; Nick Slaydon, Many; Stephen Still, Dunham; Jacob Poe, Catholic-NI; Luke Rousseau, Avoyelles Charter; Austin Thiels, Menard; Carson Curtis, Many; Eli Lasyone, Winnfield; Jackson Ragusa, Avoyelles Charter; Cade Moreau, Menard; Elijah Lavan, Kinder; Collin Klein, Kinder; Braden Keen, Doyle; Tyson Stewart, Doyle; Josh Tinnerello, Winnfield; Cole Copeland, North Caddo; Jackson Boone, Dunham; Matt Abshire, Notre Dame; Josh Carroll, Many; Hunter Longino, Oakdale; C.J. Watts, Lakeside; Parker Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinasl Drake Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Parker Primeaux, Welsh; Dylan LeBlanc, Catholic-NI; Reed Godbery, Dunham; Ramsey Walker, Calvary Baptist; Jamie Fielder, Calvary Baptist; Riley Walker, Calvary Baptist.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Laura Gartman Kinder Sr. 13-3
P Chloe Bennett Rosepine Sr. 19-6
P Olivia Johnson Menard Jr. 18-6
P Sydnei Simon Notre Dame Sr. 24-0
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Fr. .560
IF Kelsi Dubois Many Sr. .543
IF Karlee Lyles Menard So. .554
IF Lexi Johnson Riverside Jr. .707
IF Gracie Underwood Mangham Sr. .495
OF Chloe Hamilton Kinder So. .495
OF MacKenzie Cox Menard Jr. .515
OF Makenzie Abshire Notre Dame Sr. .535
UT Brooklyn Fontenot Kinder Jr. .627
UT Jensen Gremillion Bunkie 19-11
UT Tia Holmes Many Fr. 15-0
UT Camm Neatherly Mangham Jr. 455
UT Sydney Taylor Doyle Sr. .371
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SYDNEI SIMON, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: DALE SERIE, NOTRE DAME
Honorable mention: Mallory Smith, Avoyelles Charter; Gabrielle Priester, Avoyelles Charter; Morgan Cruise, Mangham; Raci Dallas, Mangham; Maddi Thomas, Mangham; Elise Juneau, Ascension Episcopal; Payton Smith, Catholic-New Iberia; Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-New Iberia; Jordyn Mire, Catholic-New Iberia; Elise Brown, Catholic-New Iberia; Kate Landry, Loreauville; Camryn Angelle, Loreauville; Mia Romero, Loreauville; Madison Daiville, Doyle; Shaela Lawrence, Pickering; Anna Myers, Mangham; Marley Olivier, Doyle; Aundria Eirls, Rapides; Ryen Lawrence, Pickering; Calyn Brister, Rosepine; Spring Atkins, Pickering; Jada Carhee, Many; Makynli Miller, Many; Sydney Seemion, Kinder; Kara Wilcher, Mangham; Tiffani Harrell, D’Arbonne Woods; Alexis Phelps, D’Arbonne Woods, So.; Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Fr.; Abbie Baker, Many; Kelsey Wyatt, Mangham; Kelsi Louviere, Loreauville.