It was a game that started slow, but by the end, the fans got what they came for.
After trailing all night, Salmen went on an 18-12 run in the fourth quarter to take a two-point lead with eight seconds left.
Then Frank Robertson lifted the Roneagles with a game-tying layup that he was fouled on, making the go-ahead free throw to beat Salmen 48-47 in the opening game of the Sophie B. Wright Tournament of Champions on Wednesday night.
McDonogh 35, a 2017 class 4A playoff semifinalist, broke a three-game losing streak with the win.
“The only thing going through my head was that I needed to get a bucket for my team,” Robertson, the senior guard said. “We were on a losing streak, so we needed a win. I just stayed humble and got the bucket that we needed. Now we just need to stay on track.”
For the Roneagles, Jesse Lawrence and Shateek Stewart led their team in scoring with 11 points each, making two 3-pointers apiece. Najah Mingo contributed 10 points of his own, including eight in the first half, helping his team to a 26-20 lead at halftime.
“We showed some resiliency,” McDonogh 35 coach Kevin Sanders said. “We had to come back from a game like this one on Monday night, so we just kind of flipped the script tonight. I was glad they were able to meet the moment.”
The opening round game was full of turnovers. The teams combined for 35 — the Roneagles with 19 and Salmen with 16.
“We put ourselves in a position tonight to win the game and they made one more play at the end then we did,” Salmen coach Jay Carlin said.
Devon Lizana and Taj Jackson of Salmen led all scorers with 15 and 13 points.
“The effort of the kids was great,” Carlin said. “They showed a lot of heart and a lot of character. This has been the story of our life so far this season. Early in the year, we’ve been in every game going into the fourth quarter.”
The Roneagles (4-6) advance to play the winner of the Country Day-East Ascension game at Sophie Wright at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Each team will bring a different set of variables,” Sanders said. “Both of them are well seasoned teams, so I’m looking forward to it. This early in the year we just want to play a variety of teams and games to see how we match up in different situations to see if we will be able to come through.”
The Spartans (2-4) will play the loser of that game at Crescent City at 4 p.m. Thursday.