On a cool, breezy Friday night, Destrehan and Jesuit met at Tad Gormley Stadium for a nondistrict game that, at least on paper, didn’t mean much.
But the playoff-like atmosphere was there.
In a thrilling game featuring two teams that figure to make noise in their respective playoffs — Destrehan in Class 5A, Jesuit in Division I — the Wildcats scored two 60-yard touchdowns in the second half to outpace the Jesuit 28-23.
The Blue Jays (5-4) committed the only two turnovers in the game, and they proved costly by the end.
In the second quarter, Jesuit fumbled a punt return that was recovered by Destrehan at the Blue Jays’ 5-yard line.
Two plays later, the Wildcats (8-1) scored on a 3-yard throw from J.R. Blood to Quincy Brown, giving Destrehan a 14-10 lead it never gave up.
“We made a couple of mistakes,” Jesuit coach Mark Songy said. “Not taking anything away from them. They have some big play guys and they know how to use them. We allowed one or two to get over our head. And (we) allowed our defense to stay on the field a little too long a couple of times.”
Brown also had a 61-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
“He played me to my inside, so I went outside,” the junior receiver said. “I guess he tripped up, so I ran for the touchdown.”
Brown finished with four grabs for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
“The win was great. We practiced hard all week and we came out with the victory tonight,” Brown said.
Aside from the big plays, Jesuits defense played well — especially Perry Ganci, who made tackles throughout the game and finished with three sacks.
Songy had high remarks for the senior defensive end.
“I’ve been coaching in this game for almost 30 years and he’s one of the top ten best defensive players I’ve ever been around,” Songy said. “He’s talented, but he certainly works at it tremendously. He’s a great kid. Our other defensive guys follow him and we love him to death. He’s capable of doing some great things.”
Wildcats senior running back John Emery was mostly contained but did break free for a 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Emery, a five-star recruit who decommitted from Georgia this week via Twitter, spoke about his decision after the game.
“I didn’t want this to happen,” he said. “I wanted to commit before the season and be relieved about it, but I had to evaluate everything and make sure I commit to the right team. I’m gonna make it happen and I’m talking it over with my family. But really my main focus is trying to get a championship with my guys.”
Destrehan will host undefeated Terrebonne next week to finish out the regular season.