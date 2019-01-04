The defending Division I state champions are not ready to hand off their dominance of District 4 yet.
Senior forward Isabella’s Pflug’s goal in the 67th minute prove to be the game-winner as St. Scholastica defeated Northshore 2-0 Friday night.
With rain plaguing the Slidell area the past week, the match was moved to the turf field at the Titan Coliseum on the Lakeshore High campus in Mandeville.
A matchup between two of the state’s stronger soccer teams, No. 2 St. Scholastica (6-0-3, 1-0) scored the first goal when Pflug’s shot got through a crowd of players and past Panthers goalkeeper Grace Murders.
“We practice long throws a lot and the situation presented itself with my goal,” Pflug said. “We talked about taking advantage of those situations at the half, and luckily we were able to convert in the second half. It was a chaotic scene with a bunch of players around the ball, and I was able to get it in.”
Sophomore Hailey Waterhouse scored in the 72nd minute to give the Doves an insurance goal and a 2-0 advantage.
After tying Northshore on Dec. 11 at SSA, Waterhouse said that the Doves had something to prove Friday .
“We consider Northshore one of the biggest threats in this district,” she said. “Add in the fact that we tied them before, and we just really wanted this match a whole lot. We had a lot to prove in this match. We are the defending state champions and tying Northshore back in December just didn’t feel right.”
Northshore’s (10-3-1, 0-1) best shot on goal came in the 64th minute, but Brooke Cutura’s shot was high.
The win for the Doves continues an impressive district streak. St. Scholastica hasn’t lost a district game in five years and hasn’t lost to Northshore since the 2009 season.
Northshore senior captain Britney Bertram said her team will learn from the loss.
“One of the biggest lessons we learned is to have a short memory,” she said. “If you go down by a goal, you can’t keep your head down and let it stay in your head. You have to move on and just come back even harder. We are a good soccer team, and if we can take the lessons learned out of a tough loss like this, we still have a very good chance to have the kind of success this season that we want to have.”
In the first half, both teams had their chances to score. While Northshore managed no shots on goal, the Doves had two legitimate shots on goal. In the 28th minute, Waterhouse’s shot was deflected away by Murders. A minute later, Alabama signee and reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Sydney Vincens had a header that was just wide.
Northshore’s lone threat came midway through the first half when Bertram’s shot was deflected by an SSA defender.
Both teams return to District 4 action Tuesday as Northshore travels to Fontainebleau, while St. Scholastica hosts to Hammond.