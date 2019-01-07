New Orleans area

Boys Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 6; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ponchatoula                           15-3            2-0

Northshore                             9-11            2-0

Slidell                                    13-7            1-1

Hammond                              11-6            1-1

Mandeville                              10-7            1-1

St. Paul’s                                 9-6             1-1

Covington                               14-7            0-2

Fontainebleau                         5-13            0-2

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                              16-2            2-0

Terrebonne                             12-9            1-0

Hahnville                                13-8            1-1

H.L. Bourgeois                        12-8            1-1

East St. John                          6-17            1-1

Destrehan                              15-6            0-2

Central Lafourche                   4-12            0-1

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

West Jefferson                          16-8            0-0

Bonnabel                                 13-4            0-0

Landry-Walker                          12-5            0-0

East Jefferson                           10-8            0-0

Chalmette                                9-13            0-0

Ehret                                       6-12            0-0

Higgins                                     4-6             0-0

Grace King                               4-16            0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Augustine                           21-2           2-0

Jesuit                                      20-2           2-0

Holy Cross                               17-5           1-1

Brother Martin                         9-12            1-1

Shaw                                      10-11          0-1

John Curtis                              8-8             0-1

Rummel                                  6-16            0-2

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               17-2            0-0

Pearl River                              13-1            0-0

Salmen                                   11-6            0-0

Franklinton                             10-8            0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

McMain                                  12-9            0-0

Warren Easton                       11-7             0-0

Karr                                      7-11             0-0

Belle Chasse                           3-10            0-0

Helen Cox                               1-18            0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     17-3            0-0

Kennedy                                  10-9            0-0

NOMMA                                    8-3             0-0

McDonogh 35                           6-12            0-0

Riverdale                                 3-11            0-0

Ben Franklin                            2-10            0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                   11-8            0-0

Albany                                    11-9            0-0

Bogalusa                                  9-9             0-0

Jewel Sumner                           8-8             0-0

Loranger                                  8-14            0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          20-3           0-0  

Thomas Jefferson                     4-8             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                     4-9             0-0

Cohen                                    2-11            0-0

International-N.O.                   2-10            0-0

Abramson-Sci                         1-14            0-0  

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Donaldsonville                         14-7            0-0

De La Salle                              11-6            0-0

Lusher                                    11-8            0-0

St. Charles Catholic                  8-7              0-0

St. James                                7-15            0-0

*Haynes                                  4-8             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pope John Paul II                     9-7              0-0  

Independence                          8-5              0-0

Amite                                      2-14            0-0

Northlake Christian                   1-14            0-0

Pine                                         0-22           0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                                14-9            0-0

Country Day                            12-7            0-0

Livingston                               9-7              0-0

Riverside                                 5-13            0-0

Patrick Taylor                           4-5              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                  11-8            0-0

Newman                                 6-5              0-0

Fisher                                     1-1              0-0

Einstein                                  0-7             0-0

District 8-1A**

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington              11-10           0-0

St. Martin’s                             6-5              0-0

Clark                                       4-4             0-0

Varnado                                  4-11            0-0

West St. John                          3-10            0-0

Houma Christian                      3-11            0-0

Ecole Classique                        2-4             0-0

Covenant Christian                  1-11             0-0

Ridgewood                               0-7             0-0                      

**District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Runnels                                  18-10          0-0

Holden                                    15-10          0-0

Crescent City                          10-11           0-0

Kenner Discovery                     6-11            0-0

Mount Hermon                         6-16            0-0

Maurepas                                5-13            0-0

*Morris Jeff                             1-2              0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jehovah-Jireh                          19-5            0-0

Family Christian                        9-20           0-0

Christ Episcopal                       3-11            0-0

LSD                                        1-1               0-0

Brighton                                  0-4             0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                   9-8             0-0

Grand Isle                               4-8             0-0

Lutheran                                 1-7              0-0

