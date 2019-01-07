New Orleans area
Boys Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 6; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 15-3 2-0
Northshore 9-11 2-0
Slidell 13-7 1-1
Hammond 11-6 1-1
Mandeville 10-7 1-1
St. Paul’s 9-6 1-1
Covington 14-7 0-2
Fontainebleau 5-13 0-2
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 16-2 2-0
Terrebonne 12-9 1-0
Hahnville 13-8 1-1
H.L. Bourgeois 12-8 1-1
East St. John 6-17 1-1
Destrehan 15-6 0-2
Central Lafourche 4-12 0-1
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
West Jefferson 16-8 0-0
Bonnabel 13-4 0-0
Landry-Walker 12-5 0-0
East Jefferson 10-8 0-0
Chalmette 9-13 0-0
Ehret 6-12 0-0
Higgins 4-6 0-0
Grace King 4-16 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Augustine 21-2 2-0
Jesuit 20-2 2-0
Holy Cross 17-5 1-1
Brother Martin 9-12 1-1
Shaw 10-11 0-1
John Curtis 8-8 0-1
Rummel 6-16 0-2
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 17-2 0-0
Pearl River 13-1 0-0
Salmen 11-6 0-0
Franklinton 10-8 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
McMain 12-9 0-0
Warren Easton 11-7 0-0
Karr 7-11 0-0
Belle Chasse 3-10 0-0
Helen Cox 1-18 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 17-3 0-0
Kennedy 10-9 0-0
NOMMA 8-3 0-0
McDonogh 35 6-12 0-0
Riverdale 3-11 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-10 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 11-8 0-0
Albany 11-9 0-0
Bogalusa 9-9 0-0
Jewel Sumner 8-8 0-0
Loranger 8-14 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 20-3 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 4-8 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 4-9 0-0
Cohen 2-11 0-0
International-N.O. 2-10 0-0
Abramson-Sci 1-14 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Donaldsonville 14-7 0-0
De La Salle 11-6 0-0
Lusher 11-8 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 8-7 0-0
St. James 7-15 0-0
*Haynes 4-8 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Pope John Paul II 9-7 0-0
Independence 8-5 0-0
Amite 2-14 0-0
Northlake Christian 1-14 0-0
Pine 0-22 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 14-9 0-0
Country Day 12-7 0-0
Livingston 9-7 0-0
Riverside 5-13 0-0
Patrick Taylor 4-5 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 11-8 0-0
Newman 6-5 0-0
Fisher 1-1 0-0
Einstein 0-7 0-0
District 8-1A**
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 11-10 0-0
St. Martin’s 6-5 0-0
Clark 4-4 0-0
Varnado 4-11 0-0
West St. John 3-10 0-0
Houma Christian 3-11 0-0
Ecole Classique 2-4 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-11 0-0
Ridgewood 0-7 0-0
**District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Runnels 18-10 0-0
Holden 15-10 0-0
Crescent City 10-11 0-0
Kenner Discovery 6-11 0-0
Mount Hermon 6-16 0-0
Maurepas 5-13 0-0
*Morris Jeff 1-2 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Jehovah-Jireh 19-5 0-0
Family Christian 9-20 0-0
Christ Episcopal 3-11 0-0
LSD 1-1 0-0
Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 9-8 0-0
Grand Isle 4-8 0-0
Lutheran 1-7 0-0