Entering Tuesday with a two-shot deficit, the Academy of the Sacred Heart girls golf team carded the lowest one-day team score of the Division II Girls State Golf Championships, landing eight shots clear of second place to take home the state title Tuesday at the Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course in Youngsville. The team's state title comes after two consecutive years of finishing as runner-up in the state finals.
With two players in the top five who turned in two of the four rounds in the 70’s in the tournament on Tuesday, Academy of the Sacred Heart quickly made up its two-shot deficit to Episcopal that it faced heading into Tuesday, outpacing the Baton Rouge school by 10 shots with a two-player score of 156 for a two-day total of 316. Episcopal finished second with 324, and Isidore Newman finished third with 327, including a second-day score of 162.
Cassidy Lambert, last year’s individual champion, finished fourth overall for Sacred Heart with 157 over the two days, with teammate Grace Jin two shots behind with 159 in fifth. Newman’s Liza Lepeyre, who lost out on an individual state title a year ago in a playoff, took second again this year with 150, two shots back of medalist Carly Whittington of Lacassine, who bettered the Newman golfer by one shot each day.
St. Scholastica’s Sarah Meral finished in similar fashion to Lepeyre, also taking second in the Division I Girls State Golf Championships by falling short of eventual medalist McKenzie LeDuff of St. Louis by one shot both days. Meral, who entered Tuesday’s final round tied for sixth, carded a 78 for a two-day total of 159. Academy of Our Lady’s Madeline Boudreau, who entered Tuesday in second, finished sixth with 161.
Ursuline finished third as a team with a two-day total of 350, 13-shots back from team champion C.E. Byrd’s 337, and they were led by Ariana Blagrove’s 174 in 11th-place. Mt. Carmel took sixth as a team with 371, led by Victoria Stephens in eighth with 165.