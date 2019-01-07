New Orleans area

Girls Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 6; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northshore                              18-6            3-0

Fontainebleau                          16-6            2-1

Ponchatoula                             15-6            2-1

Hammond                                9-12            2-1

Mandeville                               6-10            1-1

Slidell                                     11-12           1-3

Covington                                0-18            0-4

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

H.L. Bourgeois                       17-2            4-0

Hahnville                                14-11           3-1

Thibodaux                              12-7            2-1

East St. John                          14-5            1-2

Terrebonne                             7-12            1-2

Destrehan                              13-8            0-2

Central Lafourche                    7-12            0-3

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               15-5            0-0

West Jefferson                         14-7            0-0

Bonnabel                                 6-5             0-0

Landry-Walker                         11-11          0-0

Higgins                                   10-10          0-0

Grace King                              4-15            0-0

Ehret                                      3-11             0-0

East Jefferson                          0-15            0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

John Curtis                             16-2            0-0

Dominican                              16-3            0-0

Mount Carmel                         12-6            0-0

Chapelle                                 10-8            0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Salmen                                   11-5             0-0  

Lakeshore                                7-4              0-0

Pearl River                               8-8              0-0

Franklinton                             11-13            0-0

St. Scholastica                        5-14            0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         17-5            0-0

Helen Cox                               15-3            0-0

Belle Chasse                           15-5            0-0

Karr                                       10-10          0-0

Academy of Our Lady              5-11             0-0

McMain                                  1-21            0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Kennedy                                 15-8           0-0

Cabrini                                   11-10         0-0

Ben Franklin                           10-9           0-0

McDonogh 35                         7-13           0-0

Carver                                    5-13          0-0

Riverdale                                1-8             0-0  

NOMMA                                  0-10           0-0  

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 15-2            0-0

Jewel Sumner                          14-5            0-0

Albany                                    14-8            0-0

Hannan                                   6-10            0-0

Bogalusa                                 3-9              0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          6-11           0-0

Cohen                                     2-8             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                     0-4             0-0

Thomas Jefferson                     0-6             0-0

International-N.O.                    0-8             0-0

Abramson-Sci                          0-13            0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Haynes                                    13-3            0-0

Donaldsonville                          12-4            0-0

Ursuline                                   12-6            0-0

St. James                                 5-12            0-0

Lusher                                     3-10            0-0

Sacred Heart                           3-11             0-0

De La Salle                              2-12            0-0

St. Charles Catholic                  2-13            0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  11-3             0-0

Amite                                     11-5             0-0

Independence                         11-7             0-0

Pine                                       10-12            0-0

Pope John Paul II                      0-10           0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                                 9-6             0-0

Livingston                                8-1             0-0

Country Day                            7-4             0-0

Riverside                                 6-10           0-0

St. Mary’s                               6-15            0-0

*Patrick Taylor                         2-6             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Katharine Drexel                11-6            0-0

Newman                                 9-5              0-0

McGehee                                7-2              0-0

South Plaquemines                  8-9             0-0

Fisher                                    1-2              0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Houma Christian                      17-2            0-0

West St. John                          16-5            0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington               11-8            0-0

St. Martin’s                              7-6              0-0

Covenant Christian                   2-9             0-0

Clark                                      0-6              0-5

Varnado                                  0-12            0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    12-9            0-0

Maurepas                                5-10            0-0

Mount Hermon                        5-11             0-0

Kenner Discovery                    2-11            0-0

Crescent City                          0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                       11-6            0-0

Christ Episcopal                       3-9              0-0

LSD                                        0-1              0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Grand Isle                               3-5              0-0

Lutheran                                 0-1              0-0

Phoenix                                   0-7             0-0

View comments