New Orleans area
Girls Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 6; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 18-6 3-0
Fontainebleau 16-6 2-1
Ponchatoula 15-6 2-1
Hammond 9-12 2-1
Mandeville 6-10 1-1
Slidell 11-12 1-3
Covington 0-18 0-4
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
H.L. Bourgeois 17-2 4-0
Hahnville 14-11 3-1
Thibodaux 12-7 2-1
East St. John 14-5 1-2
Terrebonne 7-12 1-2
Destrehan 13-8 0-2
Central Lafourche 7-12 0-3
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 15-5 0-0
West Jefferson 14-7 0-0
Bonnabel 6-5 0-0
Landry-Walker 11-11 0-0
Higgins 10-10 0-0
Grace King 4-15 0-0
Ehret 3-11 0-0
East Jefferson 0-15 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
John Curtis 16-2 0-0
Dominican 16-3 0-0
Mount Carmel 12-6 0-0
Chapelle 10-8 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Salmen 11-5 0-0
Lakeshore 7-4 0-0
Pearl River 8-8 0-0
Franklinton 11-13 0-0
St. Scholastica 5-14 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 17-5 0-0
Helen Cox 15-3 0-0
Belle Chasse 15-5 0-0
Karr 10-10 0-0
Academy of Our Lady 5-11 0-0
McMain 1-21 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Kennedy 15-8 0-0
Cabrini 11-10 0-0
Ben Franklin 10-9 0-0
McDonogh 35 7-13 0-0
Carver 5-13 0-0
Riverdale 1-8 0-0
NOMMA 0-10 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 15-2 0-0
Jewel Sumner 14-5 0-0
Albany 14-8 0-0
Hannan 6-10 0-0
Bogalusa 3-9 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 6-11 0-0
Cohen 2-8 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-4 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 0-6 0-0
International-N.O. 0-8 0-0
Abramson-Sci 0-13 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Haynes 13-3 0-0
Donaldsonville 12-4 0-0
Ursuline 12-6 0-0
St. James 5-12 0-0
Lusher 3-10 0-0
Sacred Heart 3-11 0-0
De La Salle 2-12 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 2-13 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 11-3 0-0
Amite 11-5 0-0
Independence 11-7 0-0
Pine 10-12 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-10 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 9-6 0-0
Livingston 8-1 0-0
Country Day 7-4 0-0
Riverside 6-10 0-0
St. Mary’s 6-15 0-0
*Patrick Taylor 2-6 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Katharine Drexel 11-6 0-0
Newman 9-5 0-0
McGehee 7-2 0-0
South Plaquemines 8-9 0-0
Fisher 1-2 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Houma Christian 17-2 0-0
West St. John 16-5 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 11-8 0-0
St. Martin’s 7-6 0-0
Covenant Christian 2-9 0-0
Clark 0-6 0-5
Varnado 0-12 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 12-9 0-0
Maurepas 5-10 0-0
Mount Hermon 5-11 0-0
Kenner Discovery 2-11 0-0
Crescent City 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 11-6 0-0
Christ Episcopal 3-9 0-0
LSD 0-1 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Grand Isle 3-5 0-0
Lutheran 0-1 0-0
Phoenix 0-7 0-0