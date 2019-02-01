As a son of a Louisiana coaching icon, Nick Monica fully understands the football vortex into which he has leaped as the new head football coach at Rummel.
It was this appreciation, too, that explains the due diligence and careful deliberation that Nicholas Michael Monica conducted after arriving at a career crossroad in November.
Satisfied with being Rummel’s defensive coordinator and baseball coach, the 36-year-old Monica was not consumed with ambition of becoming a head football coach or relishing the prospect of replacing a close friend in the process.
So when Jay Roth confided near the end of 2018 regular season that he was stepping down following a quarter century of directing Rummel football to unparalleled heights and that he desired to pass the baton to Monica, it prompted a laborious pause that lasted for two months.
“I was content,’’ Monica said. “I enjoyed just coaching defense. I didn’t have any short term goals when it came to (being a head coach in football). I was happy doing defense. That was something I enjoyed doing. That was my goal. I wanted to coach the defensive side of the ball and be a coordinator.
“Then this came along. I knew at some point (from conversations with Roth) that I’d have to make this decision. I didn’t know when. But I was hoping it wasn’t this year. It just so happens to be now and I think it’s worked out as a good time to transition to it.’’
Still, the idea of “replacing a legend,’’ or as Monica also puts it, “Mr. Rummel,’’ represented a daunting challenge given that Roth had chosen to focus on his newfound role as athletic director after retiring as the New Orleans Catholic League career leader in victories (228-62-0) and district championships (12), not to mention coach of two state champions in 2012 and 2013.
“Obviously, that was concern No. 1 when this first popped up,’’ said Monica whose father Frank has recorded 266 career victories in 28 seasons as head football coach at St. Charles Catholic, Jesuit, Riverside and Lutcher high schools in addition to coaching collegiately at Tulane.
“When you start weighing pros and cons about whether you want to take this job or not and follow somebody like Jay, that’s the first thing that you think of. The general rule (in coaching) is you don’t want to replace ‘The Man.’ But, being that I was here and with him for 14 years, I think it’s a little bit different than just coming in cold and not being around.’’
Intent on hiring a respected coaching confidant and friend, the 55-year-old Roth even went so far as to tell Monica that he would coach another year if necessary rather than hand reins of the program to someone else.
“It’s kind of hard to say no to that,’’ Monica said. “And that’s kind of what led me to this decision, the fact that Jay thought so highly of me that this was what he wanted. He made it tough to say no to. It got to a point where he was telling me, ‘I don’t want to give this to anybody else.’’’
Monica used the time following Rummel’s advance to the Division I state semifinals that lasted through the Metairie school’s Christmas and New Year holiday break to seek from his wife Casey, his father and several friends in coaching.
A decisive moment came in a January meeting with Roth and Rummel principal Marc Milano to discuss matters such as salary, staff, teaching availabilities tied to replacing Roth and two other departing assistant coaches and the future of the program.
“When we sat down, I voiced the concerns that I had,’’ Nick Monica said. “And not only did they have good responses to all of them, they were very supportive.
“I said I don’t know how I feel about replacing the guy who’s the all-time wins leader in Catholic League history. Mr. Milano told me that, ‘You should feel good that the all-time leader (in wins) in Catholic League history wants you to replace him.’
“That really hit home. That really kind of finalized the deal. I was toward the end of the decision and we were kind of sorting some things out. And when he hit me with that, I kind of felt like, ‘Ok, I think this is it.’’’
With his successor secured, Roth believes the program is headed toward new heights under his former top lieutenant, a Metairie native, who came to Rummel in 2005 straight out of college from UNO.
Monica had played middle infield for the Privateers for two years after beginning his collegiate career at Nicholls State and in junior college.
As a schoolboy, Monica was a three-sport standout as a quarterback, point guard and infielder at St. Charles Catholic in LaPlace where he got to play for his father similar to Roth and his dad, Easten, Rummel’s head coach from 1979 to 1982 and offensive coordinator for eight years prior to that.
“Nick’s strengths first of all are his Xs and Os,’’ Roth said. “Nick’s football IQ is so sharp. You know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. When I hired Nick, it was sight unseen. It was just because his father called me and said, ‘Jay, my son just graduated from college.’ I told him, ‘I’m hiring him.’ I hadn’t even met Nick and he was hired.
“I’ve always loved watching Nick coach. Then the last few years I’ve seen him grow as a guy who the kids respect and want to play for him. They don’t want to let him down. I’ve seen him take players and they improve as the year goes on.
“He’s just not a guy who’s into schemes. He’s into drilling and making players better. He coached one of the best defenses in the (Catholic) league this year. I figured, heck, if he can do that with a defense, he’ll continue to do that with a team.’’
Monica is completing his 14th year at Rummel where has coached defensive backs throughout, served as a defensive coordinator the past four seasons and special teams coordinator as well. He has been a member of four state finalist teams and both state champions.
In 2018, Roth’s final season, the Raiders recorded one of the program’s finest seasons defensively, having allowed seven points or fewer in five of their six Catholic League games en route to a 9-3 finish.
“I think Jay and I are pretty similar,’’ Nick Monica said. “We have similar backgrounds. Both of our fathers were coaches. They both coached us. So I think we’ve got similar pasts and philosophies. I think we both believe strongly in discipline. So I don’t really see too many differences. But you’d have to ask the kids and the coaches.’’
Rummel players already have embraced their new leader.
“I was down when I first heard that Coach Roth wasn’t going to coach any more,’’ Rummel blue chip wide receiver Koy Moore said. “But when I found out that he was being replaced by Coach Nick Monica, it was all good. Coach Monica has got that Coach Roth in him. So (the transition) won’t be any problem.
“They are very similar. Coach Monica is a genius on the field. He knows a lot. He watches film very hard. He knows the play before the play happens, that’s how good he is. He brings a lot of energy and discipline at the same time. We have fun and practice hard at the same time. He’s the real deal.’’
“It was very surprising,’’ Rummel All-Metro safety Donovan Kaufman said of the coaching announcement. “To me, I don’t feel like this is a step down at all from Coach Roth. It’s no disrespect to Coach Roth, but Coach Monica is a great coach. I felt like he was the best defensive coordinator in the (Catholic League).
“(Monica and Roth) are similar. They’ve both been here a long time. They’ve basically been around each other since they’ve been here. They’re basically the same coaches. I would say that Coach Monica is more hands on, though. He gets involved.’’
The most pressing assignments facing Monica are to complete his ninth season as baseball coach on a high note and to finalize the football staff where a running backs coach is needed to replace Roth along with linebackers and defensive line coaches.
Offensive line coach Graham Jarrett and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach Bobby Sanders are scheduled to serve as co-offensive coordinators in a carryover from their responsibilities as the respective run game and passing game coordinators under Roth.
Roth also has volunteered to serve as an assistant coach during spring practice if needed.
“We’ve got to have somebody to coach these kids,’’ Monica said. “So that is the biggest challenge.’’
The feedback since the Metairie school’s Jan. 23rd announcement of what at the time seemed like a seismic coaching shift has been all in the affirmative.
“We’ve had nothing but positives come from alums, former players and coaches,’’ Nick Monica said. “Even (players) I didn’t coach or have contact with, I’m getting phone calls and congratulations from them.
“It also goes a long way that Mr. Rummel himself wanted me to do this. Jay is Rummel. I think when you ask people what do you think about when you think about Rummel, it’s Jay. So the fact that he’s been pushing me to do this, to replace him, I think it goes a long way in the community.’’
As for the program’s vision, Monica said, “It’s already built in here, it’s the culture. We just have to make sure that we continue to head in the right direction. One thing that I want to focus on is that I have to be myself.
“No one really is going to replace Jay. It’s just about the way you go about doing things. A lot of it is going to be the same and similar to what it’s been and the way (Roth) does things. And every coach has a couple of things that they want to do their way. But I think it’s going to be a good blend.’’
As Donovan Kaufman put it, “Our expectations are never short of (reaching the finals) and winning a ring.’’