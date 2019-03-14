Salmen senior right-hander Deionte Norris threw a no-hitter as the Spartans defeated crosstown rival Slidell on the road Thursday night 7-1 in a nondistrict matchup.
“First no-hitter of my baseball career,” said Norris, who struck out Niko Dunne for the game's final out. “Coming out of the bullpen before we started all my pitches felt good. Before the game, I just told myself to trust my defense and credit my teammates because they played really well behind me. I just wanted to go out there and do my best.
“In the bottom of the sixth I started looking at the scoreboard and saying I got to get this (no-hitter) done.”
He gave up one earned run and struck out seven.
The win allowed Salmen (8-6) a split on the day, as the Spartans lost a 9-7 decision earlier in the day to Hammond in the first game played on the Slidell High campus.
In it’s typical “manufacturing-runs fashion,” Salmen pushed across single runs in the second and third innings without a hit.
Joey Smith reached on a two-base error to lead off the second inning. After being sacrificed to third on a bunt by Norris, third baseman Gavin Galiano’s RBI groundout made it 1-0.
An inning later Mickeyren Bentley led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second base on a bunt by Jack Gillikin. After Chase Kitchens reached on an error, a squeeze bunt by Jordan Rushing scored Bentley to make it 2-0 Salmen.
Taking advantage of Slidell’s fourth and fifth errors of the game in the fourth inning, an RBI fielder’s choice by Bentley and a bases-loaded walk to Kitchens made it a 4-0 Slidell.
Slidell pushed across a single run in the fourth inning without a hit. Peyton Broussard was hit by a pitch and after being sacrificed to second on a Drew Haaga bunt, advanced to third when Cameron Weiss reached on an error. Broussard scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 4-1 for Slidell.
Galliano broke the game open in the fifth for the Spartans, smacking a two-run double to right center to make it 6-1 Spartans.
Dropping to 10-5 on the season, Slidell saw its three-game winning streak, its longest since 2015, snapped in the loss.
Noah Hughes took the loss, going five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking two.