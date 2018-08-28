Fontainebleau High running back Iverson Celestine burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2017, rushing for 1,053 yards on 204 carries and scoring seven touchdowns.
The 5-10, 190-pound sophomore set the bar high for himself.
“It was fun,” Celestine said of his freshman season. “I honestly didn’t expect that kind of year. I just knew coming in that I was going to have to take a big step up and fight for my team.”
The tailback has drawn comparisons to former Covington High standout Devin Brumfield, who played four varsity seasons on the varsity level and shattered the school’s rushing records.
While Celestine welcomes the comparisons to the Lions’ all-time leading rusher, he is trying to make his own mark at The Dawg Pound (Fontainebleau High football field).
“Devin and I are tight,” he said. “(Brumfield) has always been someone that I have looked up to since I was a little kid. He’s a great leader. But, I want to make my own mark. I want people to be able to follow in my footsteps once my career at Fontainebleau High is concluded.”
Celestine’s coming out party came against Denham Springs when he carried 30 times for 159 yards. The workhorse back for coach Chris Blocker’s squad followed that up with impressive games against Mandeville (37 carries, 204 yards), St. Paul’s (35 carries, 170 yards) and Ponchatoula (21 carries, 137 yards).
“I’ve played sports under pressure for as long as I can remember,” Celestine said. “My freshman season I will admit was a lot of just playing off of instinct, but I did put in a lot of work off the field. I watched a lot of film on my own to try and become a better football player. I knew in order to get playing time as a freshman, which is rare, you have to show your coaches that you have a solid understanding of the playbook.”
With that breakout season in the rearview mirror, Blocker said Celestine proved a lot both on and off the field.
“We always felt comfortable that his size was going to be able to allow him to compete on the varsity level,” Blocker said. “But he deserves a tremendous amount of credit for being able to come in at such a young age and make as big of a mark as he did.
"As the preseason and early part of the year progressed, we were able to gauge how he was going to be able to handle all the pressure of being our starting tailback on the varsity level. He took the bull by the horns and ran with it.”
Now, he's set to embark on a sophomore season in which opposing defensive coordinators have game tape and can plan how to stop him. Celestine said the pressure is on him to become that much better.
“Things are definitely going to be different this year,” he said. “What that means is that I just have to take another big step like I did before the start of last season. I just have to keep running hard and play my game. If I can play my game, everything is going to be fine.
“I would have to say one thing I would like to improve upon is my receiving game. I didn’t have a lot of receptions last season (nine passes for 64 yards). That’s the main focal point on what I hope to improve upon in year two.”
Blocker said that as long as his star running back continues to display such work ethic, he isn't worried.
“Iverson is going to do what he does. His leadership as a young player is superb," he said. "Many of our players look to him, which is pretty cool for a player as young as he is.
“The comparisons to Devin Brumfield, of course, are going to come. What people need to realize is that Iverson Celestine is his own player, and he does things a little bit differently. He is going to make his own path in his own way. He mentioned how he wants to get better in the passing game, and that is a focus of the coaching staff as well.
"If he can become a threat out of the backfield, that just makes him that much of a better running back in between the tackles.”