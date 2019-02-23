LAFAYETTE — The St. Paul’s boys soccer team remembered what happened a season ago.
It took 53 seconds for them to use that motivation to its advantage.
In a rematch of a classic Division I title match a season ago that saw Jesuit defeat St. Paul’s, Michael Dufour’s hat track proved to be the difference as the top-ranked Wolves defeated second-seeded Jesuit 3-0 to capture the AllState Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division I state championship Saturday night at the UL soccer complex.
The win for the Wolves (25-1-5) completes an unbeaten season for St. Paul’s against in-state opponents. The lone loss of the season for St. Paul’s came on Jan. 5 against Cathedral High School out of Los Angeles in the North Texas Elite Showcase 2-1 in overtime. The Wolves won their fifth state championship in the past six years.
Jesuit, the champions of District 6, concludes its season 23-1-7.
The Wolves got all the goals they needed nearly before most of the fans found their seats. Senior Conner Walmsley’s left-footed free kick found Dufour’s head, who calmly deposited the ball in the back of the net to make it a 1-0 St. Paul’s advantage.
.@SPSSoccerFeed MVP Michael Dufour talks after the hat trick and state title. pic.twitter.com/8aB96lOten— David Folse II (@davidfolse) February 24, 2019
“The early goal changed everything for us,” Dufour said. “We get the early goal, and it starts everything off. That allowed us to not play with that little chip on our shoulder, but honestly to me the second goal was more important. We didn’t have to worry about one goal and (Jesuit) was back in it like last year. The second goal did it.
“I left this game a year ago in tears. To come home now with a championship is everything. It means the world to me.”
The two teams headed to the locker room with the Wolves up 1-0. Jesuit’s best chance to score in the first half came in the 32nd minute, when Gabe Sims' header was saved by goalkeeper Trace Roberts.
Dufour’s second goal came early in the second half on another header, this time off the right foot of junior Jimmy Till in the 48th minute.
He completed the hat trick in the 54th minute with a successful conversion of a penalty kick.
“This year is even more special because of what happened last year,” Wolves coach Sean Moser said. “We finished our chances well tonight, and I honestly believe we could have had another one or two goals. We worked on free kicks and converted three of them. I thought for the first 15 and the last 15 minutes of the first half and the entire second half we dominated the match.
“You actually worry as a coach about your team after grabbing a goal that quick. But we didn’t lose momentum, we settled in and played well.”
It was the second matchup between the Wolves and Blue Jays this season. The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie on Nov. 20 at Jesuit.