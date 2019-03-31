Sophie B. Wright’s senior trio dominated the local boys basketball scene this year, earning the top seed in the Class 3A state tournament while largely prevailing through a gauntlet schedule of last year’s state champions and runners-up, finishing the regular season 29-3 with just two losses to in-state opponents.
Though the Warriors fell to eventual state champions Madison Prep in the state semifinals 59-53 coach Jason Bertrand’s core was honored mightily for its work, landing three players on the LSWA’s Class 3A All-State first and second teams.
Gregory Hammond paced the team’s scoring for the season, averaging 20.2 points per game, with Damiree Burns adding 18.4 per game while joining him on the first team. Charlie Russell Jr. and his 17.2 points per game landed the senior on the second team, along with De La Salle junior Jalen Ned, who notched 13.6 points per game and helped take the Cavaliers to the Division II state title game, where they lost 77-72 in double-overtime loss to St. Thomas More. Ned led all scorers with 33.
Ned’s De La Salle teammate John Kelly was also recognized, landing on the honorable mention list for Class 3A.
Ursuline senior Kennedi Jackson headlined the girls honorees by landing on the first team. As her team’s lone senior, the two-time state champion who is headed to Oklahoma State on scholarship led the Lions back to the state semifinals before they fell to eventual champion Lee Magnet 79-61.
Jackson averaged 15 points a game during her senior season and notched 13 points and 10 rebounds in her final high school game. Kiersten Nelson, who led Ursuline in scoring in the semis with 23 points to go with 16 rebounds, landed on the honorable mention list.