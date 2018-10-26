Country Day’s 42-20 win over Riverside Academy on Friday enabled the Cajuns to check off two more important boxes on its list of goals.
With the victory, Country Day (9-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten and is assured of at least a tie for the District 9-2A championship with a home game against South Plaquemines remaining.
The Cajuns are ranked No. 1 in the Advocate’s Small School poll.
"Winning (at least) a share of district (Friday) is a huge step for our program,” coach Joe Chango said moments after the game ended on the Country Day campus. “Four years ago no one though we were going to be able to compete in 2A.
“And, here we are.”
The victory was also Country Day’s first against Riverside in four tries since moving into 9-2A.
The Cajuns outscored Riverside 28-6 in the second half. The first half ended in a tie at 14.
Country Day took the lead for good on its first possession of the third quarter. Quarterback Justin Ibieta navigated the 55-yard drive and ran for 28 yards on six attempts while also completing a 23-yard pass to Tyler Williams.
Ibieta, a junior, completed 16 of 30 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns and added 119 yards rushing to his typically strong passing game.
“He’s sneaky fast,” Chango said of his 6-foot-5 junior.
Country Day running back Nicky Corchiani scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 6-yard run and finished with 82 yards on 14 carries.
Riverside (2-6, 2-2) cut the lead to 28-20 with 7:27 remaining in the game, but Country Day drove 64 yards in 13 plays to go ahead 35-20, taking five minutes off the clock in the process.
Ibieta ran the ball four times during the drive, including a 6-yard touchdown run. He also run through two tackles on a 21-yard gain off tackle.
“That’s a very good, competitive football team we beat,” Ibieta said. “Everyone really played well tonight. Our line blocked and our backs were good all game.
“We just took things as it developed (during the game).”
Riverside led 7-0 and regained the lead at 14-7 with a 99-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard run by quarterback Gage Larvadain with 2:29 left until halftime.
Early in the third period, Riverside was plagued by holding penalties.
“Give Country Day all the credit,” Riverside Coach Kevin Dizer said. “But, it’s difficult when you’re constantly facing third-and-30, third-and-20.”
Riverside was penalized eight times for 77 yards.
The Rebels’ Larvadain passed for 201 yards and ran for 59 more.
It was not enough.
“We had talked about a handful of things at the beginning of the season,” Chango said. He said his team had not beaten “St. Charles Catholic, Riverside, and going to Newman and beat them at Newman ... also winning district. These were all things we had to check off our list.”