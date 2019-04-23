MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Jerkaila Jordan • John Curtis • 5-9 • Jr.
“It.’’
Often undefinable, all John Curtis coach Barbara Farris knows is that her prized basketball pupil, Jerkaila Jordan, has ‘it.’
And, oh, yeah, one other thing about the Outstanding Player on this year’s All-Metro Girls basketball team chosen by The New Orleans Advocate. Her best likely is still to come given that Jordan is only a junior.
“Coaches will say that there is a kid who just gets ‘it,’’’ Farris said. “Jerkaila is one of those.
“She doesn’t look like someone who (feels) pressure. She doesn’t make a lot of expressions when she plays. She’s very understated. But that doesn’t minimalize or dismiss her love of the game, her passion for the game and how much she wants to win.’’
Speaking of winning, Jordan has helped Curtis win three consecutive Division I state championships, been named All-State all three times in the process and earned Most Valuable Player honors in each of those three state finals.
Add in three consecutive All-Metro selections and a District 9-5A MVP award this season and well . . . you get the picture.
“It’s nothing I taught her,’’ Farris said when asked to define what sets Jordan apart. “That’s probably something that she was just born with. She really has a heightened awareness. You don’t have to tell her things twice. Sometimes you don’t have to tell her once. She can watch and read the game well.”
Jordan averaged 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for the Catholic League champions, who earned a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and then cruised to three straight postseason wins culminated by a 55-24 victory against No. 3 seed Mount Carmel in the finals that produced a final record of 29-4.
“I thought I played well and stepped up for my teammates,’’ Jordan said modestly of her junior season. “I felt like I could have played better, but I hope to do better next year. But this year I feel like I did well especially in stepping up when some of our players were injured.’’
A 5-foot-9 junior guard-forward, Jordan already holds scholarship offers from Tulane, Southern Mississippi and Louisiana Tech. But, for the life of her, she labors to define what it is set her apart.
“Dang, I don’t know,’’ Jordan said. “I feel like I have sneaky quickness that helps me get steals. I have an ability to get to the goal easily. I feel like those are strengths.’’
What she does know is, “I just enjoy going out there and having fun and playing my best and enjoying the chemistry on our team. Basketball brings friends together and turns them into family. So I just enjoy playing with my teammates.’’
Maybe, after all, that’s it.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Darius Mimms • Warren Easton
Some teams talk the talk. A few walk the walk.
Count Warren Easton girls basketball in the latter.
Entering the season defending state champions and five returning starters from that team, the Lady Eagles overcame the loss of their top player to a devastating knee injury during the summer to successfully repeat their Class 4A state title run.
Easton closed the 2018-19 season on a 15-game winning streak that included a 5-0 run through the postseason, good for a 32-5 record to become the first Orleans Parish public school girls basketball program to win consecutive state titles.
In recognition of those feats, Easton’s Darius Mimms has been chosen as The New Orleans Advocate All-Metro Coach of the Year.
“I told the girls before we won last year that this team is good enough to go back-to-back,’’ said Mimms, who directed Easton to its first state title in girls basketball in 2015 that earned him All-Metro Coach of the Year honors for the first time.
“I told (the players) that if we win it, we will be destined to win it the next year. We talked about that, about going back-to-back and that was our target. Our target wasn’t just to stop at one state championship. It was to go for two.’’
The Lady Eagles shook off the loss of Kiana Anderson to a torn anterior cruciate ligament that resulted in the All-State forward missing all but the final two games.
Easton additionally overcame a summer knee injury to All-Metro senior guard Cabria Lewis as well that required meniscus repair and resulted in a 1-3 start to the season.
Magic followed as Easton earned a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and basically breezed by the competition to record a 58-49 victory against top-seeded Benton in the finals. Benton had beaten Easton, 45-43, in the squad’s third game of the regular season.
“For it all to come to fruition, it speaks to the hard work of those girls and how well they bought in,’’ Mimms said. “We walked the walk.’’
FIRST TEAM
Ashanti Eden • Salmen • 5-8 • Sr.
A three-time All-State and All-Metro selection, Eden averaged 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for District 8-4A champions.
Kennedi Jackson • Ursuline • 6-3 • Sr.
The three-time All-Metro selection, District 10-3A MVP and Oklahoma State signee averaged 15 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Division II state semifinalists.
Cabria Lewis • Warren Easton • 5-7 • Sr.
The two-time All-Metro performer and District 9-4A MVP averaged 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Easton to a second consecutive Class 4A state title.
Brionne Woods • Cabrini • 5-8 • Sr.
The District 10-4A MVP averaged 14.9 points and 10 rebounds for the league champions that advanced to Division II state quarterfinals.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Berry • Mount Carmel • 5-7 • Sr.
The top performer for the Division I state finalists averaged 17.0 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists as a senior.
Kaci Chairs • Country Day • 5-10 • Jr.
The two-time All-Metro selection and District 11-2A MVP this season averaged 26 points as a junior for the Division III state semifinalists.
Abryhia Irons • John Curtis • 5-8 • Sr.
Irons earned All-Metro honors for the first time after averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the three-time reigning Division I state champs.
Breanna Sutton • Warren Easton • 5-6 • So.
Sutton earned All-Metro honors in her first season as a starter while leading the Class 4A state champions in scoring with 18 points per game.
Kyren Whittington • Northlake Christian • 5-9 • Jr.
The three-time All-Metro selection and District 9-2A co-MVP averaged 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Division III state semifinalists.
THIRD TEAM
Chardae Dixon • St. Katherine Drexel • 5-10 • Jr.
The District 12-2A MVP averaged 15.5 points and 11 rebounds to lead the defending Division III state champs to an undefeated run through district and back to the state semis.
Alanna Donaldson • Chalmette • 5-4 • Jr.
The District 8-5A MVP averaged 19.7 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Owls to a 26-6 record and their first district crown since 2007.
Jaylen Huderson • Salmen • 5-9 • Sr.
Huderson averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to help the District 8-4A champs earn a No. 9 seed and advance to the Class 4A regional round.
Kiersten Nelson • Ursuline • 6-1 • Jr.
Another All-District selection for 10-3A champs, Nelson averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds to propel the defending state champs back to the Division II semis.
Tomyree Thompson • St. Mary’s • 5-9 • So.
The two-time All-Metro selection averaged 18.7 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists for a rebuilding team that advanced to Division III quarterfinals after last year’s state title.