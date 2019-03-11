New Orleans area

Girls High School Softball District Standings

 

(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 10; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Mandeville                             7-1              2-0

Northshore                            5-1              1-0

Covington                              4-5              2-1

Slidell                                    4-9             2-1

Fontainebleau                        5-2              1-2

Ponchatoula                           7-1              0-1

Hammond                              1-7              0-3

District 7-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Hahnville                                6-4             0-0

Central Lafourche                    5-6             0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                       3-4-1           0-0

East St. John                          2-4             0-0

Destrehan                              2-10            0-0

Thibodaux                              1-2              0-0

Terrebonne                             1-5              0-0

District 8-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               7-2            0-0

Higgins                                   3-4            0-0

Ehret                                      2-4            0-0

Landry-Walker                         1-1            0-0

Grace King                              0-0            0-0

Bonnabel                                0-1            0-0

East Jefferson                        0-3             0-0

West Jefferson                       0-3             0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

John Curtis                            9-1              0-0

Dominican                             9-2             0-0

Chapelle                                3-6              0-0

Mount Carmel                        2-3              0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                              6-3            3-0

Franklinton                             9-1            1-0

St. Scholastica                        6-2-1         0-1

Pearl River                              3-2            0-1

Salmen                                   0-5            0-2   

District 9-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Helen Cox                               1-0              0-0

Belle Chasse                            7-4              0-0

Academy of Our Lady               5-3              0-0

McMain                                   2-3              0-0

Warren Easton                         0-0             0-0

Karr                                        0-2             0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Ben Franklin                           2-0            0-0

Riverdale                                3-4            0-0  

Carver                                    0-0            0-0

Cabrini                                   1-8             0-0

Kennedy                                 0-1             0-0

NOMMA                                  0-1             0-0

McDonogh 35                          0-2             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                  9-3              0-0

Albany                                    8-4              0-0

Jewel Sumner                          4-6             0-0

Loranger                                 2-4-1          0-0

Bogalusa                                1-6              0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                   5-0             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                   0-1             0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Lusher                                     4-1              0-0

St. James                                4-3              0-0

St. Charles Catholic                  4-5              0-0

Haynes                                    3-1              0-0

Ursuline                                   3-4              0-0

De La Salle                              1-3              0-0

*Donaldsonville                        0-2             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                 5-1              0-0

Independence                        1-1               0-0

Pine                                       1-5              0-0

Pope John Paul II                    0-7              0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Patrick Taylor                          3-1              0-0

Riverside                                3-4              0-0

Country Day                           2-1              0-0

Livingston                              0-0             0-0

*St. Mary’s                             0-0             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                 5-0             0-0

Fisher                                    3-1             0-0

St. Katharine Drexel                0-0             0-0

McGehee                                0-2             0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  4-4             0-0

Varnado                                 2-1              0-0

Houma Christian                     2-4             0-0

Ecole Classique                       0-0             0-0

West St. John                         0-0             0-0

St. Martin’s                            0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Holden                                   9-3             2-0

Mount Hermon                        6-2             0-0

Runnels                                  5-2             0-0

Maurepas                               3-5             0-1

Kenner Discovery                    0-3             0-1

*Morris Jeff                            0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                      0-0             0-0

First Baptist Christian              0-0             0-0

Phoenix                                  0-2             0-0

