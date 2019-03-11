New Orleans area
Girls High School Softball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Regular-season results through Sunday, March 10; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Mandeville 7-1 2-0
Northshore 5-1 1-0
Covington 4-5 2-1
Slidell 4-9 2-1
Fontainebleau 5-2 1-2
Ponchatoula 7-1 0-1
Hammond 1-7 0-3
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Hahnville 6-4 0-0
Central Lafourche 5-6 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 3-4-1 0-0
East St. John 2-4 0-0
Destrehan 2-10 0-0
Thibodaux 1-2 0-0
Terrebonne 1-5 0-0
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 7-2 0-0
Higgins 3-4 0-0
Ehret 2-4 0-0
Landry-Walker 1-1 0-0
Grace King 0-0 0-0
Bonnabel 0-1 0-0
East Jefferson 0-3 0-0
West Jefferson 0-3 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
John Curtis 9-1 0-0
Dominican 9-2 0-0
Chapelle 3-6 0-0
Mount Carmel 2-3 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 6-3 3-0
Franklinton 9-1 1-0
St. Scholastica 6-2-1 0-1
Pearl River 3-2 0-1
Salmen 0-5 0-2
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Helen Cox 1-0 0-0
Belle Chasse 7-4 0-0
Academy of Our Lady 5-3 0-0
McMain 2-3 0-0
Warren Easton 0-0 0-0
Karr 0-2 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Ben Franklin 2-0 0-0
Riverdale 3-4 0-0
Carver 0-0 0-0
Cabrini 1-8 0-0
Kennedy 0-1 0-0
NOMMA 0-1 0-0
McDonogh 35 0-2 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 9-3 0-0
Albany 8-4 0-0
Jewel Sumner 4-6 0-0
Loranger 2-4-1 0-0
Bogalusa 1-6 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 5-0 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 0-1 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Lusher 4-1 0-0
St. James 4-3 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 4-5 0-0
Haynes 3-1 0-0
Ursuline 3-4 0-0
De La Salle 1-3 0-0
*Donaldsonville 0-2 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 5-1 0-0
Independence 1-1 0-0
Pine 1-5 0-0
Pope John Paul II 0-7 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Patrick Taylor 3-1 0-0
Riverside 3-4 0-0
Country Day 2-1 0-0
Livingston 0-0 0-0
*St. Mary’s 0-0 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 5-0 0-0
Fisher 3-1 0-0
St. Katharine Drexel 0-0 0-0
McGehee 0-2 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 4-4 0-0
Varnado 2-1 0-0
Houma Christian 2-4 0-0
Ecole Classique 0-0 0-0
West St. John 0-0 0-0
St. Martin’s 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 9-3 2-0
Mount Hermon 6-2 0-0
Runnels 5-2 0-0
Maurepas 3-5 0-1
Kenner Discovery 0-3 0-1
*Morris Jeff 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 0-0 0-0
First Baptist Christian 0-0 0-0
Phoenix 0-2 0-0