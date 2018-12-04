A playoff win on the road a season ago, capturing the Piney Wood tournament crown to start the season and a win over a cross-parish Class 5A rival.
It sure is a good time to be a member of the Pearl River boy’s soccer team.
The Rebels moved to 4-1 on the young season Tuesday night after a 2-0 win over Fontainebleau at home, handing the Bulldogs its first loss of the season.
The lone goal of the first half came in the 10th minute, Andres Alvarado drew a penalty in the Fontainebleau High box and a penalty kick was successful converted by Edwin Melara, giving Pearl River a 1-0 advantage. The Rebels controlled the ball for a majority of the first half, outshooting the Bulldogs 4-2 in the first half.
Fontainebleau’s best chance for a goal came in the 47th minute when Ethan Schidel corralled a deflected free kick but was unable to get it past Pearl River keeper Blaine Bourgeois. Bourgeois also deflected away a free kick from right outside the box by Andrew Sutton in the 64th minute.
The lead expanded to 2-0 in the 51st minute for Pearl River when Edgar Sanchez headed in corner kick past Fontainebleau keeper Ben Rabalais, giving the Rebels the all-important insurance goal.
“Our defense has been really locked down all season long,” Bourgeois said after the match. “Outside of a loss to Pearl River where I just didn’t feel like we played to the best of our abilities. Our whole team has been working hard. We trust each other and that is important. We work together well and have good communication.
“Getting that goal in the 10th minute, that breakthrough goal, it allows everyone to relax and you don’t try to force anything. That’s how bad things happen.”
The Rebels will look to make it a 5-1 start on Friday when they play host to Chalmette, while the Bulldogs (4-1-2) return to action on Wednesday at home against Lakeshore.